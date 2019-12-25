Teen with Down syndrome receives more than 1,000 Christmas cards

Loading...

An Indiana teenager with Down syndrome is in heaven this Christmas after receiving more than 1,000 cards from across the country. Earlier this month, Kenny Humphrey, of Pendleton, asked people in the community to send cards home so they could be delivered to his home. neighbor, Sean DuCiaome, a 19-year-old friend of his who has Down syndrome. Humphrey's plea took flight and, after multiple actions on social networks and a story on WRTV, he received more than 1,000 cards he could deliver to DuCiaome before Christmas. DuCiamoe's mother, Beth, says that the theme of Christmas cards first came up when they were decorating for the season and found her big cardholder. She said she explained to her son how they used to fill the card holder every year, but the tradition has faded since social networks became more accessible. DuCiamoe fell in love with the idea of ​​getting cards, so his mother took a plea on her personal page asking friends and family to send her one. Humphrey saw that plea and took it even further. Beth was not comfortable publishing her own address online, so Humphrey published his and the cards began to arrive. Humphrey and his team were able to surprise Sean with a bag full of Christmas-sized cards: more than 1,000. The cards, which came from across the country, also included a special from the office of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that came with a Christmas ornament. Beth said Sean is still working to open the cards because he has to take the time to read each and every one. If you wish to send a card to Sean, you can still send it to the following address: Attention: Sean, 140 Blue Spruce Drive, Pendleton, Indiana 46064 Related video: Dogs deliver cards to young patients at the Sacramento hospital.

