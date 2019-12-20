Teen driver dies from injuries from Saint-Alexandre-Montreal car accident

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019

The 16-year-old driver of a car that fell off the road in Saint-Alexandre earlier this week died, according to Sûreté du Québec (SQ).

Quebec provincial police said on Friday that the teenager had died as a result of serious injuries sustained after a car accident in the Montérégie region.

Five teenagers, aged 16 and 17, were in the vehicle on Wednesday afternoon when it slid into a ditch from Grande Ligne Road. The crash forced first responders to use the Jaws of Life to free the teenagers from the car.

Four of the adolescents were brought to Montreal Children's Hospital, another to another medical facility.

The SQ announced on Friday that passengers in the car were injured but are expected to survive.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash.

