Technical trends for 2020: AI + 5G + IoT

Loading...

What does the future hold? For me it is at least full of bacon: packing my scallops and shrimp, sitting next to my eggs, spread over my Waldorf salads. But 2020 is also full of technological progress and the continuation of the innovations that have made the world race faster than you can say "not too crisp, please." Three fields hold the most promise for the tech world in the coming year: internet of things (IoT); artificial intelligence (especially AI & # 39; s most visible face, voice assistants); and 5G connections and devices.

Make no mistake: just like a steak that flavors a steak, it is the combination of these trends that really unlocks their power. It is a chorus that we have heard time and again from major tech makers such as Samsung and Qualcomm and LG and Huawei: 5G + AI + IoT. But what exactly does this mashup of buzzwords acronyms mean? Meaningful change. Here is my opinion about what we will see in 2020.

The Internet of Things (IoT): better things

IoT means much more than just adding network connections to common devices such as security cameras, vacuum cleaners and door locks. By putting things online, as many as 100 billion devices will be connected to the network in 2025, which will certainly lead to meaningful products for consumers – but it hardly realizes IoT's dream. Video doorbells, connected sprinkler systems, smart toaster ovens … the internet can give us remote access and do more with them. They are fundamentally better than before. But innovation hardly stops there.

Step two for IoT devices is to network them. Consider the ideal view of the networked smarthome: your connected smoke detector sniffs the air and not only detects the lingering aroma of bacon, but a hint of fire. Instead of just scaring a pointless horn to scare anyone who is within hearing distance, he turns off the oven and the oven, shuts down the power to the room and calls the fire department. Network devices together unlock their power. Not only do I need a push notification on my phone that the smoke alarm goes off; I want a system that can solve the problem or make my life easier in other ways. For this to work, the right combination of products is crucial – and for the record, this is how Google now sells products.

But that is what you can do today. 2020 will bring the first major advances in what I call phase three of the IoT transformation: use AI to process the vast amounts of data streaming from these network devices and utilize them in a meaningful way.

For many people, the face of AI is actually a voice: Alexa, or the Google Assistant.

Consider the progress we have made over the days of paper cards, which have never been effectively folded to fit in the glove compartment again. Moving maps to our phones and GPS devices is better for many reasons. But only by connecting multiple telephones to each other will the real power of cards be unlocked. Using millions of cell phones, Waze and other card apps can identify speed checks and accidents, redirect us to slow places, and generally make cards work better.

Better maps are great, but smarter highways are even better. When city planners and even the federal government start applying data analysis to all that information, amazing things can happen. We can predict crashes by combining crowdsourced crash data from Waze with status data sets. Or better insight into the relationship between speed limits and crash results, thanks to anonymized data from GPS devices. Expect to see more of these great IoT-based insights in 2020.

AI + Voice: become smarter

AI will fundamentally change much of our lives because companies use it in every device they make, use it to better understand climate change, detect cancer, and more. But for many people, the face of AI is actually a voice: Alexa, or the Google Assistant, the smart speaker sitting on the counter to tell you how long the Empire State Building is, or to name all American presidents – in reverse chronological order.

The reality of smart speakers is unfortunately banal: the vast majority of owners of smart speakers use their devices to listen to music and ask Alexa to play Post Malone or Christina Aguilera. Or, more realistic, the Wheels on the Bus – which is actually the most played song on speakers with Alexa. And that is a sad commentary on the state of these devices, where the amazing scientific and mathematical energy that is poured into the algorithms that make AI possible is usually used to entertain our toddlers.

Three things announce meaningful change in this space for 2020: AI is spreading to a whole range of new devices and the growing smarts behind the AI ​​itself. Just before Thanksgiving, Amazon introduced a new way to bring Alexa to all kinds of devices. The company has drastically reduced the requirements for building speech-driven devices: until now you needed a minimum of 100 MB RAM and an ARM Cortex A-class processor. Now the requirement for Alexa Voice Service integration for AWS IoT Core has fallen by 1 MB and a cheaper Cortex-M processor. That means you'll see Alexa everywhere, Amazon says:

"(This) makes it easier and cheaper to add built-in Alexa functions to products where speech embedding was previously not feasible, such as light switches, thermostats and small devices."

That's right: light switches are eager to answer all your questions about the weather – whether you have left the light on the porch lit. Again. It also makes microwave ovens, glasses and more possible.

The biggest change lies in a fundamental change in how we use and handle speech assistants in 2020.

Google made a similar announcement in May when it introduced Google Assistant 2.0, the company said it would change the way we use phones. In short, Google Assistant uses three complex algorithms to understand, predict and act on what we say, which requires 100 GB (gigs!) Of data storage and a network connection to work. Google has announced that it has used deep learning to combine those algorithmic models and reduce them to 500 MB – and that means it fits on our phones, without delaying network latency responses and actions. Expect further improvements from Google to match the Amazon scale and a comprehensive acceptance of assistants in everything.

The second improvement is in the possibilities: both Google and Amazon have put time and energy into & # 39; auditory events & # 39; so that their assistants can hear things that are not just voice commands. That means things like footsteps, the sound of breaking glass or dripping water, barking dogs, and so on. This heralds a true transformation of the home security space, which the two have quietly imprinted with Alexa Guard and Nest Secure. The idea is that if the smart speakers that you have filled your life with can also monitor your things and keep them safe, why pay ADT or SimpliSafe? I expect big news from these two giants in this space.

The biggest change, however, lies in a fundamental shift in how we use and handle our voice assistants in 2020. Today, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa are waiting for a wake-up; sure, they listen, but until you say the wake-up word, they won't act. And just like that girl you wanted to ask to talk, they certainly won't be the one who contacts you. But thanks to a new urge for proactivity, your assistant will soon be the first to speak: Picture "Steve, you have left the porch light on", or "Do you want to listen to NPR"?

This has major implications for many fields, particularly home security, where an assistant can quickly detect that you have left for work and offers to activate the alarm that you did not set when you left. However, take it to the next level: the Apple Watch has fall detection, where the power of AI makes the device feel that you have taken a header and can contact help. Thanks to the power of algorithms and huge amounts of data analysis, our devices can quickly warn us proactively before we are woozy and stumble. Fall prevention is a much more powerful tool.

Finally 5G

It shouldn't have been that way. The rollout of 5G was intended for 2020 and the Tokyo Olympics – seven months from now. But Qualcomm realized the need for 5G – that whole 5G + AI + IoT, remember? – and encouraged the industry to go faster. That is why 2019, when AT&T, T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon all defended their 5G networks as the first, fastest, best and more. Sorta. The reality is that the networks are currently less attractive than yesterday's tuna salad … but 2020 will bring change.

Behind the scenes, technology companies are going to build real-world applications of 5G.

Next year we will see large-scale implementations and roll-out of 5G in the United States, meaningful coverage across the country offers meaningful coverage. Thanks to cheaper chipsets, we see telephones at prices that the world can afford. And thanks to the Snapdragon 865, it's a safe bet that every premium phone will be 5G compatible next year. Even the iPhone … maybe.

All of this means that the 5G transformation will take place quickly, and if that is the case, we can finally move the huge amounts of data currently being produced by the IoT devices, computers and more of the world: no less than five quarters according to Cisco produces bytes of data every day. That is a 5 followed by 18 zeros. To place those bytes in the cloud for AI-driven data analysis, 5G networks are required. It is simple math.

Julian Chokkattu / Digital Trends

So what will you do next year with all that 5G speed? In Korea, where they already have 2 million subscribers on 5G networks (really!), Carriers saw huge growth in mobile video, Cristiano Amon, president of Qualcomm, recently told me. Expect to see this in America in 2020. Expect brands to push 4K + 5G on your mobile phone, thanks to the great bandwidth that these devices make possible. The only problem, of course, is that the incredible details of 4K are completely invisible on a 6-inch screen. So take all the inevitable advertisements with a pinch of salt.

Behind the scenes, technology companies will build real-world applications of 5G; expects to hear a steady stream of case studies focused on industrial IoT, where machines communicate in real time to produce stuff, keep shelves in stock, and generally let companies hum.

All these trends are highly dependent on each other. For IoT devices to make meaningful changes, networks must increase the volume of data they send. If we want to understand all that data, we need even more powerful AI. So keep your eyes open for major changes in the coming year. It is almost guaranteed a wild ride.

Recommendations from the editors