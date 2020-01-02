Teach children to wash their hands? Sing "Brother Jacques"

Loading...

Singing the steps of a good hand washing technique based on a popular nursery rhyme can help young children learn the process and ward off common infections that have occurred in school, according to a small Canadian study.

Similar news

Dr. Nisha Thampi and colleagues have adapted the melody of Brother John, also known as Brother Jacques, and replaced the lyrics with a six-step hand washing practice prescribed by the World Health Organization.

"As a mother of two school children, I think a lot about germs at work and at home," said Thampi, medical director of the infection prevention and control program at East Ontario Children's Hospital in Ottawa.

"People may be surprised that there is a problem with hand washing," Thampi said in an email. "While there were public health campaigns about when we should wash our hands, i.e. at the right times, relatively little attention was paid to how we should wash our hands, the right technique, especially for children."

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

Hand wash – 6 steps to kill the germs on your hands



Since there was apparently no music video for children showing the six-step technique with the recommended hand washing time of 20 to 30 seconds, Thampi and colleagues decided to develop their own music memonics. They wrote the texts with the help of school children.

"To get my own children to wash their hands with the right technique, I played with every step until it became a song pattern that matched Brother John's tune," said Thampi.

The Brother Jacques texts:

"Brother Jacques, Brother Jacques,

Dormez vous? Dormez vous?

Sonnez les matines

Thing, thing, dong; Thing, thing, dong ”

, , , were replaced by:

"Scrub your palms between your fingers

Wash your back (one hand), wash your back (other hand)

Turn the tips over (one hand) (other hand)

Scrub them upside down

Thumb attack (a thumb)! Thumb attack (another thumb)! "

The story continues under the advertisement

00:58

Step-by-step instructions for washing hands

Step-by-step instructions for washing hands

Thampi then used her 8-year-old daughter as a test case.

“She heard the first version of the song and helped revise it to get a better flow. She showed it to her friends and classmates, ”said Thampi.

To test whether the routine is effective in removing germs, the researchers put fluorescent markings on the hands of children between the ages of 6 and 9 before washing them with soap and water while singing the song. After the routine, according to a report in the BMJ, the markings were significantly reduced.

"This song teaches children how to wash their hands in a playful way, and it can reduce the strain on their hands from germs, a very common way to get infected," Thampi told Reuters Health.

She said that her daughter also taught Thampi's 4-year-old son the song and the technique.

CONTINUE READING:

Washing hands vs. Hand disinfectant – which one can fight the flu virus better?



To be effective, technology should ideally be implemented early in life, applied regularly, and embedded in schools' national curricula, said Nicky Milner, director of medical education at the School of Medicine at Anglia Ruskin University in Chelmsford, UK.

Involving schoolchildren in the design of actions and choosing songs was also key to the effectiveness of the technique, she added.

The story continues under the advertisement

"We know that children like to learn by using songs that are easy to remember and that are accompanied by simple actions," Milner said in an email.

The technique could potentially be used internationally if the selection of songs reflected local songs in different countries, she noted.

"This approach can help reduce the global burden of infections transmitted through poor hand hygiene," she said.

The Thampi team hopes to validate their results in larger school environments and demonstrate that the song is effective in reducing respiratory and gastrointestinal disorders and absenteeism.

"We are also in the process of translating the mnemonics into other languages ​​so that the song and video can be easily adopted around the world," she said.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) hand hygiene (t) CHEO (t) hand washing (t) hand washing (t) how to wash your hands properly (t) how to wash your hands (t) to teach children to wash their hands (t) health