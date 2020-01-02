Taysom Hill, Rudy Gobert and 12 other athletes for the dodgeball team of the entire Utah decade

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Perhaps no sport takes over American consciousness like dodgeball. Yes, Dodgeball. That timeless elementary school hobby where, depending on your level of physical condition (or your social position), you were the player or the peltee, with memories that reflect your triumph or the trauma of a rubber sphere in the nose.

With the best lists that obstruct the Internet as we begin the new year, including the rankings of the best athletes, the worst television shows and the most edible characters in "Star Wars," this hypothetical Dodgeball team of the entire decade of Utah offers a refreshing vehicle to revisit some of the state’s top athletic stars for the past 10 years.

Few sports are more elementary than dodgeball. You stay at the limits; you throw the ball to people to knock it out; if they catch the ball, they knock you out and bring back one of their teammates; and you play until nobody is left.

But dodgeball is also a sport where athletes of varied talents can thrive. Players can stand out for their strong hands, as receivers. By his arm, as quarterbacks. And, since there is often a social component similar to "The Lord of the Flies" to dodge the ball, to intimidate as a lineman.

This list does not cover everything: follow the rules of the National Dodgeball League that limit teams to 10 players (although we sneak a little more through an escape). His intention is not to discuss the best or the worst. Just to commemorate the people who improved the last decade of sports in Utah by making them more memorable, and more about what great sports should be: Exemplary, entertaining and fun.

Tyler huntley

Precision was the game of this quarterback. He took the Utes to the edge of a place in the college football playoff this season. Although he didn't get them there, he will be remembered for taking Utah to consecutive titles of Pac-12 South; for constantly improving throughout his career, with more touchdowns and fewer interceptions each season; and for its completion percentage, which ranked second in 2019 behind Heisman winner Joe Burrow. Such precision would certainly help to knock down opponents.

Taysom Hill

More than a quarterback, Hill is a soccer player. It is hard and intense. His career at BYU, plagued with injuries, is well documented, but Hill has become one of the most exclusive weapons in the NFL with the New Orleans Saints. It is a Swiss army knife that can play in multiple positions and illuminates its opponents in the same way that few quarterbacks can, but its arm is a whip. Even so, it is his tenacity and versatility that would make him a powerful ally on the dodgeball court.

Nick Rhyming

Rhyming is a brick wall, in the best way. Major League Soccer calls it "perhaps the best goalkeeper in MLS history," and it should be. Rimando played in the MLS since 2000-19, mainly with Real Salt Lake, where he started every year of the last decade, including eight playoff races. His strange ability to see where the ball goes before he gets there would serve him in a frontline role, with some of the best hands and reflexes of anyone on this list.

MyKayla Skinner

Ute's former gymnast could be the most impressive athlete in Utah in the last 10 years. Skinner won NCAA championships in the jump and floor exercise, finished twice as runner-up in the NCAA general competition and helped the US team. UU. To three world championships. Now 23 years old and getting ready for the 2020 Summer Olympics, she could be a dodging ninja, turning and spinning and spinning at high speeds while maintaining her landings.

Wright's family

A good team needs depth. With bronze saddle pilots, Ryder, Spencer, Rusty, Jesse, Stetson and Cody Wright, this team can reach the distance, at least eight seconds. This is how bronze riders in saddles should hold on to a corco horse while grabbing a rein with one hand. The Wright brothers, natives of Milford who appear in the "60 Minutes" of CBS and in a book by sports journalist John Branch of the New York Times, have become legends of the bronze saddle, winning five world titles (including four in this decade). Five are currently among the top 20 in the world.

Nathan chen

If dodgeball was ever played on ice, Nathan Chen would be the best player available. The Salt Lake City figure skater claimed individual gold at two world championships and team bronze at the 2018 Olympics, but perhaps he is best remembered for his performance in singles at those same Olympics, where his "dream became a nightmare, "a crisis he left in 17th place. He recovered by trying six quadruple jumps, something no male skater had ever tried in the Olympic Games, landing five of them cleanly to reach fifth place, consolidating the Olympic legacy of a type that would not give up.

Casey Clinger and the BYU cross-country program

You may think that resistance is not important in dodgeball. Well, you're probably right. But we couldn't put aside the BYU men's cross country team, which won the NCAA national championship 2019, the first in school in any sport since 2004 (the women's team finished second, behind Arkansas). And there is potential for more, with athletes like Casey Clinger, recently returning from a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on the list. In high school, Clinger was the first man to win Nike Cross Nationals (something like a national cross country championship in high school) twice in a row. He won six state championships at American Fork, and Gatorade named him a national cross country athlete of the year in 2016. If a dodgeball game was reduced to 1 against 1, he could at least know that Clinger would not wear out.

Utah Utes defensive tackle Star Lotulelei celebrates a tackle for a defeat against USC during the Pac-12 soccer action in Salt Lake City on October 4, 2012.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Star lotulelei

Forget the gallery: one of Utah's most recognized soccer players of this century is Star Lotulelei. With 6 feet 2 and 315 pounds, defensive terror was projected once as a top 3 pick in the 2013 NFL draft. His action fell after he was diagnosed with a heart problem, and he went 14th to Carolina, where he played for five years. Now anchor the defensive line in Buffalo, where no one questions your heart, or your fear. Like Me, Shell Jones, the executor of White Goodman in "Dodgeball", the size and strength of Lotulelei would make it formidable, although its syrupy speed is not so much.

Rudy Gobert

With a height of 7 feet 1 inch and a wingspan of 7 feet 9 inches, Gobert is the most intimidating presence in all Utah sports in the last 10 years. With an amazing athleticism for its size, it affects everything that opposing players try to do within 10 feet of the basket. Playing for Jazz since 2013, he won two Defensive Player of the Year awards and in 2017 led the NBA in blocked shots. Unfortunately, Gobert is not allowed to hit the balls on the dodge ball, but he has the gloves to catch those miserable rubber balls.

Sophia Foresta

Foresta goes fast and hard, and that makes her the kind of teammate with whom others meet. The 20-year-old BMX broker from southern Jordan, who represented the US UU. In the 2019 Pan-American Games, he already suffered some knock-out crashes, eating land in the triple jump at age 15, breaking his collarbone and suffering a concussion, but he came again without being immuted. He won the BMX Girls Division championships in 2012 and 2015 and was named High School Athlete of the Month by Sports Illustrated in 2016. He spends his free time learning ASL after "hooking up" while giving a group of deaf people to a BMX clinic . Too bad you can't play dodgeball by bike. Or you can?