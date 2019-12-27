Taylor to IR, Givens promoted – The Reporter

Loading...

SANTA CLARA – Another 49ers defensive line is ready for the season, but, once again, it is not one of its best starters.

Reserve defensive tackle Jullian Taylor tore a previous cruciate ligament in Thursday's practice, and Kevin Givens, who spent the entire season in the practice team, will replace him on the list.

The strong security Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) is doubtful of returning from a three-game absence when the 49ers (12-3) chase first place in the NFC playoffs and the NFC West title against host Seattle Seahawks (11 -4).

With defensive end Dee Ford (hamstrings) still out, Givens could make his NFL debut on Sunday night to help with the rotation of the defensive line, which has been hit hard by D.J. Jones, Ronald Blair and Damontre Moore, not to mention Ford's absence for most of the last 1 1/2 months.

Givens, a rookie not recruited from Penn State, won the honors of the Scout Team Week Star each of the last two weeks. The 6 foot 1 and 285 pound lineman impressed at the August exhibits and has spent the entire following season in the practice squad.

I would love for Kevin Givens to have the opportunity! I thought he played well in the preseason that would reach 53. I think before signing an FA, they give KG a chance to get some snapshots.

– Ian Williams (@ IWilliams95) December 27, 2019

"Kevin had a good training ground and was close to being on the list," said coach Kyle Shanahan. "He worked all year to improve and has waited for this opportunity, and he got it yesterday."

Taylor, who fought an elbow injury since December 1, suffered a knee injury that ended his season while in a blockade with an offensive lineman in Thursday practice.

Tartt said he is trying to control his injury and improve. As for whether he will return to the playoffs, he replied: "I am taking it day by day. I could get up on Sunday and be in the field."

Tartt's return, if he arrives in the playoffs instead of Sunday night, could underpin high school after his replacement, Marcell Harris, had coverage problems in the last three games. Harris's specialty is career support, and although the Seahawks have re-signed Marshawn Lynch and Robert Turbin for their backfield loaded with injuries, Seattle is better when Russell Wilson kicks him out.

"He has been playing solid and has more turnovers (one) than me," Tartt said of Harris. "A guy like him is always ready to step forward and play."

Deebo Samuel is expected to play. He was limited all week due to a shoulder injury, but he has lost only one game in the entire season and is on his way to add to his total of 52 receptions (mostly by a rookie 49ers rookie receiver).

Guard Mike Person is questionable and remains limited by a neck injury that lasts a month. Daniel Brunskill began in his place on Saturday night's victory over the Los Angeles Rams and could be ready to do the same on Sunday.

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 21: San Francisco 49ers kicker Robbie Gould (9) runs off the field with the ball after kicking the 33-yard field goal winner of a game against the Los Angeles Rams at the Levi & # 39; s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. , Sunday, December 21, 2019. (Karl Mondon / Bay Area News Group)

HONOR WIN

Robbie Gould won the honors of the NFC Special Teams Week Player after going 2-for-2 on field goals on Saturday night, including the 33-yard tiebreaker when time expired. He made his last eight attempts since December 1, and among them was the winner of the final in New Orleans three weeks ago.

Gould downplayed the honor of Friday: "I just want to win games," and suggested that the prize could have been for teammates Mitch Wishnowsky (five punches within 20) or Richie James (81-yard kickback).

Gould missed three games last month with a quadriceps injury, beginning with the November 11 loss to Seattle in which his replacement, rookie Chase McLaughlin, went 3 by 3 before engaging in an extra time attempt. Gould is 21 of 29 in field goal attempts this season, 39 of 40 in scoring shots.

He won player honors of the week twice in each of the last two seasons. Other 49ers so honored this season include defensive end Nick Bosa, linebacker Fred Warner, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and bettor Mitch Wishnowsky.