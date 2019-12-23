Tatum and Walker lead the Celtics to a 119-93 victory over Hornets

Loading...

The Boston Celtics found a game plan that worked at the decisive moment against the Charlotte Hornets. They gave the ball to Jayson Tatum and pulled away. Tatum scored 22 of the 39 highest points of his career in the last quarter and caught 12 rebounds. Boston walked away and beat Charlotte 119-93 on Sunday night. "I was very happy with our team to find him," said Celtics coach Brad Stevens. "When it got hot, they were locked in it." Tatum eclipsed his previous 34-point record against Brooklyn on January 14. The promising 21-year-old forward didn't have a 30-point game before that, but now he had four. "I just try to stay aggressive no matter what," Tatum said. "I feel we have done a good job this year with (finding) different types. I just try to keep making the right move but find the type that is in fashion." Kemba Walker added 23 points against his former team. Jaylen Brown had 16 points and nine rebounds, and rookie Grant Williams added 12 points from the bank for the Celtics. Boston has won three consecutive games and seven of nine. Graham de Devonte had 23 points and 10 assists, Bismack Biyombo scored 18 and Miles Bridges 15 to lead the Hornets. Charlotte lost three consecutive games and four of five. Terry Rozier scored 14 for the Hornets on his return to Boston. He left the team in free agency last summer. Rozier finished with three points in 1 of 11 shots in a 108-87 home loss to Boston on November 7. Rozier did not receive a video tribute like some former Celtics on his return, but a small photo of him with the caption "Welcome back" was hung outside the Hornets locker room. "Yes, I think I need a bigger signal," Rozier said with a smile. Walker had 14 points on 4 of 12 shots on his return to Charlotte in November. Walker left the Hornets in July after eight seasons, joining the Celtics in a four-year contract and $ 141 million in free agency. Boston opened the first double-digit lead of the game at 72-62 with a triple from the right corner of Semi Ojeleye with 7:24 left in the third quarter. Charlotte reached 75-73 after the Biyombo float with 4:30 on the left culminated an 11-3 run. The three-point play of Malik Monk 13 seconds in the fourth cut of the Celtics & # 39; leads to 84-80, but Tatum scored 17 of the next 19 Celtics points to open the game. "You know he's going to score at some point, Charlotte Marvin Williams said of Tatum." You just hope he doesn't have 40 as he did tonight. It's good enough to get 40. It's just one of those nights for him. " Tatum's 3-point setback with 4:30 remaining gave him a stop in his career. Tatum's late surge reminded Rozier of what it felt like to run. in front of the Boston crowd. “There is nothing better than these fans. They make you feel that you can touch the sky. He did exactly that, ”said Rozier. "He is a budding superstar and he just killed us tonight." Boston led by up to 26 points in the final minutes. Graham scored 17 points while Charlotte led 37-30 after a quarter, but the second-year guard was forced to two in the second and Boston took a 59-56 lead at halftime. KEMBA-LIKEGraham was hot in the First quarter, with 5 of 6 from beyond the arch. Graham tied a franchise record for triples in a quarter, a record shared by former Hornet Walker. Graham's 17 points in the first quarter also matched Walker at most by a Hornets player in the last two seasons. NOT SO AFRAID Rozier, nicknamed "Scary Terry" during his term in Boston, is a combined total of 7 to 28 in two games against his former team. TACKO TIME II For the second consecutive game, the crowd broke out when the Celtics' 7-foot 5-foot reserve, Tacko Fall, stood up to register with three and a half minutes remaining. The crowd chanted again "MVP!" and cheered wildly for every play in which Fall was involved. Fall ended with four poi nts, two rebounds and one block. INSPIRATORS: The rookie F P.J. Washington was set aside for the fifth consecutive game after breaking his right little finger on December 13 in Chicago. Washington, the 12th overall pick in this year's draft, is averaging 12.3 points in 28 games. Celtics: F Gordon Hayward (left foot pain) lost a third straight game, but coach Brad Stevens said he "felt better" after a morning workout. "I guess it will become likely after today," Stevens said. … G Marcus Smart (eye infection) has been authorized to exercise on the equipment's facilities. Stevens said he expects Smart to return shortly after an absence of six games. … G Carsen Edwards was available after being considered likely with a quadruple right bruise. Edwards was removed from Maine from the NBA G-League before the game. UP NEXTHornets: Host Thunder on Friday night. Celtics: Visit the defending champion Raptors at noon on Christmas Day.

