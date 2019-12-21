Take a tour of the BC. Neighborhood featured in more than 20 Hallmark Christmas films – BC

Loading...

A stroll through the area of ​​Mount Lehman at Christmas can give some people a sense of déjà vu.

The Abbotsford district served as the backdrop for numerous film and television productions, especially for a certain phenomenon of pop culture: Hallmark Christmas Movies.

Hallmark Network denies allegations of racism

The mix of rolling hills and rustic farmhouses in the neighborhood make it an ideal setting for feel-good films that seem to be becoming increasingly popular in every holiday season.

Marjorie Delbaere, associate professor of marketing at the Edwards School of Business at the University of Saskatchewan, told Global News earlier this month that Hallmark manufacturers have come up with a formula that works and does not deviate from it.

"They are marketing an experience that many of us are looking for," said Delbaere. "We long for this wonderful feeling of certainty on vacation."

"They found out what people really care about and what they like – and we know what to expect. Sometimes we don't want the unexpected."

Mount Lehman appears to be part of this successful formula. The residents insist that their cozy little forest edge does not only play the role of a picturesque district.

"Our neighborhood is really, really an idyllic, close community in which many grandparents and grandchildren live together and the neighbors know each other," said Jodi Warkentin.

“When the film teams come to our house to film, they actually laugh and say, 'This is a real trademark. It's like a Hallmark movie that comes to life. "

After a quick backlash, Hallmark changes his mind on recently pulled ads where 2 brides kiss



During this holiday season, the neighborhood has decided to make a good appeal for a good cause. They open their homes to tours with proceeds that benefit the International Justice Mission, a human rights organization to fight human trafficking.

"We hope that people can come out and share some of the magic that we have in our neighborhood," said Sylvia Friesen.

The mountain. The Lehman Christmas Home Tour will take place on December 21 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 22 December from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

– With files from Squire Barnes and Nicole Stillger

