Taipans climb NBL ranks with tense victory over Bullets

The first three quarters came straight out of the Cairns manual, which appeared to be in second gear for most of the match.

Brisbane looked dead and buried, but the cameos of EJ Singler and Lamar Patterson gave them a chance.

The Taipans were leading by four points five seconds from the end, but the game was reversed when Scott Machado conceded an unsportsmanlike foul by grabbing an opponent's jersey.

Will Magnay made the two free throws and Brisbane made a clean comeback before Sobey had an open eye on the perimeter to win the game for the visitors.

Imports DJ Newbill (28 points), Cameron Oliver (21 and 12 rebounds) and Machado (16) were the stars of Cairns, while veteran big man Nate Jawai (12) showed glimpses of his youth in painting .

Singler was the only Bullets player to record double-digit in the first three quarters and finished with 20 for the night.

He was finally joined in double digits by Patterson (16), Magnay (14) and Sobey (10).

The Bullets, who are fighting to stay in contention, will host the Perth Wildcats on Sunday while Cairns will host the New Zealand Breakers on Thursday evening.

AAP