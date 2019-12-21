Loading...

The huge Celtics Center Tacko Fall has been a fan favorite in Boston since they brought him to the training camp. Maybe it's because he has such a cool name, or maybe it's because he has a smile that can light up a room. So far it has not had much to do with basketball, as autumn was only considered for two games this season.

Indeed, Fall was preparing for the G-League showcase in Las Vegas earlier this week when the Celtics called him. He had to take a commercial flight to take on the visiting Pistons in Boston on Friday night, and for a while it didn't look like Celtics' home crowd was going to see Fall make his home debut.

Herbst had appeared in an earlier game of the season that had been won against the Knicks in October. When Brad Stevens noticed that the window was closing, he remembered what his daughter had told him that day, and helped reach the crowd at TD Garden raged before being brought in for his home debut in the fall.

Brad Stevens says his daughter Kinsley told him about Tacko Fall today: "It's time to give people what they want. And that's all she said."

Thank you very much, Kinsley🙏

The game was pretty much in hand at this point, but that didn't stop the case from spoiling the home crowd with some of their quirky tasks in the mail.

In just four minutes, Fall ended up with five points on the perfect 2-of-2 shoot from the field, followed by two rebounds and a block when the Celtics won 114-93.

