T.S. Eliot a muse's letters will be released after 60 years

After more than 60 past years sealed in a library storage facility, about 1,000 letters written by the poet T.S. Eliot to confidant Emily Hale will be released this week, and scholars expect them to reveal the extent of a relationship that has been speculated for decades.

Many believe that Hale is not only his close friend, but also his muse, and they expect his correspondence to offer an idea of ​​the most intimate details about Eliot's life and work. Students, researchers and academics can read the letters in the Princeton University Library starting Thursday.

"I think it is perhaps the literary event of the decade," says Anthony Cuda, an Eliot scholar and director of the T.S. Eliot International Summer School. "I don't know anything more expected or significant. It is transcendental that these letters come out."

Lifelong friends, Hale and Eliot exchanged letters for about 25 years from 1930. The two met in 1912 in Cambridge, Massachusetts, but didn't rekindle their friendship until 1927. Eliot was already living in England and Hale taught theater at universities from the USA UU., Including Scripps College in California.

In 1956, Hale donated the letters under an agreement that would not be opened until 50 years after her or Eliot's death, whichever occurred second. Eliot died in 1965. Hale died four years later.

Biographers say that Eliot ordered that Hale's letters be burned.

His relationship "must have been incredibly important and his correspondence must have been remarkably intimate for him to be so worried about the publication," says Cuda.

T.S. Eliot was born in St. Louis, Missouri, in 1888 and gained notoriety as a poet early in life. He was only 26 when "J. Alfred Prufrock's love song" became his first professionally published poem.

Eliot's capricious 1939 poetry book, "The Old Possum Book of Practical Cats," adapted to "Cats," Andrew Lloyd Webber's award-winning musical. The play premiered in London first in 1981 and then on Broadway the following year. Then it became a movie starring a cast that includes Judi Dench and James Corden just released in December.

His best-known works include "The Waste Land", "The Hollow Men" and "Four Quartets".

The first poem of the series "Cuartetos", called "Burnt Norton", arouses the interest of the poet's enthusiasts, says Eliot student Frances Dickey, due to the lines that suggest lost opportunities and what could have been with his muse . The poem is named after a house in England that Eliot visited with Hale in 1934.

"His relationship with her seems to be deep and meaningful and is a door he decided not to open," he said.

The letters could also reveal details about Eliot's conversion to Anglicanism, something he deeply appreciated, says Dickey.

Dickey, who was one of the editors of "The Complete Prose of TS Eliot," said the poet was deeply ashamed of his marriage to his first wife, Vivienne Haigh-Wood, with whom he was for more than 15 years. Dickey said that the letters could reveal how close he and Hale were and if the two ever considered getting married.

"Was this an epistolary romance that they would carry across the Atlantic?" Dickey said. "What role did she play in her emotional life?"

Eliot's letters to Hale began after his first marriage ended. Whatever it was, Hale was a link to the life that Eliot had left in the United States when he was young, Dickey said.

"I was really thinking more about the United States and its childhood during the period in which it corresponded with Hale," says Dickey. "I have a feeling that having a relationship with an American woman helped him discover his past in some way."

The unsealed boxes, which also contain photographs, clippings and other ephemeral ones, actually opened in the area of ​​special collections of the library called Firestone Library in October for cataloging and digitization. Daniel Linke, acting head of special collections in the library, was part of the team that worked in the 14 boxes. He said there was very little, if any, reading.

He said academics around the world will travel to Princeton in the first days they are available, since they are copyrighted and will not be available online.

"It will be the equivalent of special collections of a stampede at a rock concert," Linke said.