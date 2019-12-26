Loading...

Sydney to Hobart yacht race 2019

Thousands of spectators lined the foreshore of Sydney Harbor to catch a glimpse of the start of the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Follow us on Twitter

December 26, 2019 – 2:37 p.m.

1/24

The start of the race from Sydney to Hobart 2019. Credits: James Brickwood

2/24

InfoTrack at the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

3/24

Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

4/24

Blackjack during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

5/24

InfoTrack at the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

6/24

Scallywag and Black Jack during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

7/24

Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

8/24

Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

9/24

Crowds at South Head watch the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

10/24

Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

24/11

Crowds at South Head gather to watch the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

12/24

Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

13/24

Ichi Ban during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

14/24

Kialoa II during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

15/24

Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

16/24

Comanche during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

17/24

Tribal Warrior during the start of the Sydney to Hobart Race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

18/24

Katwinchar, the oldest boat in the race, during the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

19/24

Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett

20/24

InfoTrack drives yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race Credit: Janie Barrett

21/24

Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett

22/24

Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett

23/24

Comanche skipper Jim Cooney before the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

24/24

Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards before the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood