Sydney to Hobart yacht race 2019

By
Suzanne Larosa
-
0
24
Sydney to Hobart yacht race 2019
Loading...

Sydney to Hobart yacht race 2019

Skip to section navigation Skip to content Skip to footer 24 Images

Thousands of spectators lined the foreshore of Sydney Harbor to catch a glimpse of the start of the 2019 Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. Follow us on Twitter

December 26, 2019 – 2:37 p.m.

1/24

The start of the race from Sydney to Hobart 2019. Credits: James Brickwood

2/24

InfoTrack at the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

3/24

Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

4/24

Blackjack during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

5/24

InfoTrack at the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

6/24

Scallywag and Black Jack during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

7/24

Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

8/24

Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

9/24

Crowds at South Head watch the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

10/24

Crowds at South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

24/11

Crowds at South Head gather to watch the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race the day after Christmas. Credit: Janie Barrett

12/24

Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

13/24

Ichi Ban during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

14/24

Kialoa II during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

15/24

Scallywag during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

16/24

Comanche during the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

17/24

Tribal Warrior during the start of the Sydney to Hobart Race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

18/24

Katwinchar, the oldest boat in the race, during the start of the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

19/24

Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett

20/24

InfoTrack drives yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race Credit: Janie Barrett

21/24

Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett

22/24

Crowds in South Head watch InfoTrack drive yachts out of Sydney Harbor at the start of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race. Credit: Janie Barrett

23/24

Comanche skipper Jim Cooney before the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

24/24

Wild Oats XI skipper Mark Richards before the start of the Sydney to Hobart race 2019. Credit: James Brickwood

Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here