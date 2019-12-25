Sydney to Hobart organizers double decision on race morning smoke trouble

Loading...

A mandatory radio checkpoint should be done during the race at Green Cape, just south of Eden, with Witt asking organizers to consider allowing the use of satellite phones as backup if they are not able to pass.

If a boat does not report to the Cape Verde checkpoint, it will be disqualified from the race.

The committee rejected the request, with the biggest skippers in the race clashing with the organizers. Witt said if he hoped the organizers would change their mind at the 11th hour, he was doubtful.

"I've never seen them change anything here in 20 years," said Witt on Christmas Eve.

The committee statement was intended to "clarify the position of the race committee" following the outrage and said that the "main reason" why maritime radio was made compulsory was "to ensure that it has the ability to broadcast and receive emergency messages to a wide range of listeners. "

Scallywag skipper David Witt urged Hobart organizers Sydney to "think again" about a last-minute decision, as the haze of smoke seems to be threatening a critical part of the race.

He explained that the maritime radio signal had to be activated for security reasons so that a boat could signal to "other racing yachts which might be able to provide faster assistance" if necessary.

"This is particularly important in a mass emergency situation where multiple boats may need assistance, and HF (maritime radio) is the preferred preferred option for search and rescue authorities who support the race, "said the report. "The race committee believes that other factors, such as time of day and routine weather conditions, will likely have more impact on Race HF communications than the smoke from bush fires. "

"A suggested alternative, a satellite phone, clearly does not have mass streaming functionality and, although it is a very useful backup, does not represent, in the opinion of the Race Committee , an appropriate alternative in such an emergency, since HF is available. "

A haze of smoke had little effect on the start of the race in Sydney Harbor. But with the bush fires still burning along the coast, the smoke is likely to be bothersome south of Sydney.

On Christmas Day, the Irish crew of HYC Breakthrough, one of the eight international teams in the race, said that they had not been informed that smoke could affect their signals. marine radio.

"We will just have to play by ear," said skipper Johnny White.

Crew member Luke Malcolm said: "The last few days have been so bad that there have been very bad days, but with current forecasts it doesn't seem like it will affect the start of the race. "

Fredric Puzin, the captain of the French boat Daguet, was also unaware of the controversy over marine radio signals.

"Coming from Paris, the air is very fresh there," he said. "We are just watching the news (to monitor the smoke) and we have seen that there are a lot of problems and concerns for (the smoke) during the race."

