Sydney to Hobart 2019 | Wild Oats XI catches lost ground after poor performance overnight

"We don't know anything other than the fact that this is a soft patch (wind)," said Billingham. "The change to the south was always going to be gentle and it turned out to be super gentle."

At 11 a.m. on Friday, the Wild Oats campaign confirmed on social media that the setback was simply the result of bad weather.

"Wild Oats XI is back in the race after the slow fleet (sic) overnight," reads the post. "The supermaxi has returned to speed after facing light winds and is currently sailing at around 20 knots. The crew is working hard to catch up in the race."

At 1 p.m. Wild Oats XI was back in the supermaxi peloton, just 14.2 nautical miles behind the leader of supermaxi Scallywag in fifth place.

Before leaving for the race, tactician Iain Murray was adamant that the yacht was "ready to go".

"I think we understand the strengths and weaknesses of other boats and we really need to define our game plan based on our strengths and do our best to do our job," he said on the morning of the race. .

"The boat has been considerably modernized over a long period of time and (owners of Wild Oats), the Oatley family has always been on the cutting edge of technology and keeps up to date with what's going on."

Participants from Sydney to Hobart were treated to blue skies over Sydney Harbor for the start of the race on Thursday, but the office warned that the yachts would likely experience a haze of smoke later in the race.

Four starting lines were necessary to accommodate the very large number of participants for the 75th year of the race. It is the largest fleet since the 50th anniversary of 371.