Sydney slowdown announces future challenges: economists

Loading...

The past decade has highlighted the extent to which Sydney's economic fortunes are linked to the real estate market.

The city's growth rate was well below the national average at the start of this decade, but accelerated to a peak in 15 years following a five-year housing boom that began in mid-2012.

Loading

Sydney's growth rate then slowed sharply following a fall in house prices between mid-2017 and mid-2019.

Economist Chris Richardson, partner at Deloitte Access Economics, said the longer-term result of soaring and falling house prices is an increase in mortgage loans and slower population growth.

"The pain of the higher mortgages and their maintenance started to be apparent – more people started leaving Sydney or they didn't come here in the first place because the prices were through the roof. . and that started to weigh on the economic performance of NSW. "

Richardson warned that Sydney's apparent dependence on rising house prices for stronger economic growth "does not bode well for the next decade as a whole".

Rawnsley said Sydney's economy has slowed in the past two years despite favorable conditions, including historically low interest rates and a relatively low Australian dollar.

"There are all of these tailwinds driving Sydney, but growth has returned to a speed limit of around 2.5%," he said. "It is because it is becoming more difficult to grow the city … but there is no easy solution to make the city more affordable and less crowded in the short term."

A major structural challenge is the mismatch between healthy job growth in the eastern part of the metropolitan area and rapid population growth in the western part of the city.

This forces hundreds of thousands of commuters to leave West Sydney daily for work, which puts pressure on the road and rail networks.

This mismatch is exacerbated by the lack of affordable housing in areas with good access to employment.

Despite slowing growth in the past two years, Sydney's economic output reached $ 461.4 billion in 2018-2019, up $ 109 billion from a decade earlier, according to the report. 39; analysis by M. Rawnsley.

Greater Sydney contributed 24.1% of Australia's gross domestic product in 2018-2019, by far the largest contribution of all capital. Melbourne, with 19.3 percent, is the city that has contributed the most to GDP.

Matt Wade is a senior economics writer at the Sydney Morning Herald.

Most seen in business

Loading