Sydney Kings Get Back On Track With Victory Over Southeast Melbourne Phoenix

Loading...

And it was two of their bench players who led the way.

Veteran Daniel Kickert beat the Kings with an 18-point high, while importer DeShon Taylor also had a career night with 15 points.

However, the victory was soured by an alleged leg injury to NBA recruit Didi Louzada, who limped in the middle of the last quarter.

Didi Louzada is challenged by Ben Magden of the Phoenix before the Kings star limps off the court.

Phoenix star John Roberson tallied 23 points, but that was not enough to keep his team from falling to a fourth loss in five games.

Little separated the two teams in a high-octane quarterback before the Kings increased their stake by hammering paint in the second period.

The Phoenix allowed the Kings to waltz all the way to the rim, with 40 of Sydney's 59 points in the first half inside the restricted area.

Only the game of Phoenix and Mitch Creek and Roberson, who combined for 28 points for their team in the first half, limited the Kings to a 12-point lead at halftime.

Southeast Melbourne threatened to make it a contest when Roberson nailed three consecutive bombs at the start of the third quarter to get closer to five.

Loading

Then Sydney responded with a long range barrage.

The Kings made five of their 10 attempts for the period, including three from Taylor, and a buzzer from Kickert, for a 17 point lead.

And despite the fact that Phoenix made a few pushes in the last quarter, Sydney stood firm for a well-deserved victory in front of a crowd of 10,070 people.

AAP

Most seen in sport

Loading