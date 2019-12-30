Sydney FC chief strikes as New South Wales Sports Minister confirms government will not pay for Sydney football stadium curtain

Loading...

During the preliminary stages of stadium planning, tenants were informed that there would be funding for an LED curtain that would close the upper level of the stadium during events that drew a smaller crowd . The new stadium will accommodate 45,000 spectators and Sydney FC games on average 15,000.

The government did not include funding for the curtain in the stadium's final budget, which it announced this month had exploded by $ 99 million.

Townsend said it sounded like the government had "gone" from the curtain, which was "the most important thing" for Sydney FC when it agreed to the reconstruction.

"I can't say it more clearly than that," said Townsend. “We were confident that the government and the [SCG] Trust would hold this. Ultimately, it's their facility, they own it, we are tenants and we pay rent, that's how it works and we would. let it be the best possible experience for our fans once it opens.

"We have always been convinced that this was still part of the plan and may not have been funded in this first envelope, but there was a commitment to find a solution."

During the unveiling of a $ 50.5 million taxpayer-funded upgrade to the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Center, Dr. Lee told the Herald that the tenants' disagreement on the curtain was not that "one of the problems" that the government had to "solve" before the stadium was built.

Geoff Lee on Monday unveiled a new $ 50.5 million roof for the Sydney Olympic Park tennis center alongside tall Ken Rosewall.

"For the moment, we have set the budget, we have been very open to the public, it includes all eventualities, so all we know is that we have to deliver it by 2022", did he declare.

Dr. Lee also said that the reason the curtain was initially included in the budget and then removed was simply "a matter of cost". He said he could consider a business partnership to make the curtain a possibility.

"What people will see is a world class stadium for world class events," he said. "Let's see and we will wait to see how things go."

Other major tenants of the stadium are the NSW Waratahs Super Rugby team and NRL Premiers, Sydney Roosters.

Sydney FC general manager Danny Townsend said the curtain was the top priority for reconstruction.

A spokesperson for the NSW Rugby Union said this month that NSW Rugby "had made the inclusion of a curtain in the upper part of the stadium a priority."

Sydney Roosters CEO Joe Kelly said in December that the LED curtain "was a key feature of the original stadium design we supported".