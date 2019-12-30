Sydney continues fireworks on New Year's Day amidst Australian forest fires – National

Loading...

PERTH, Australia – Sydney will kick off its legendary New Year's Eve fireworks after it was released from a total fire ban on Monday. Other Australian cities will cancel their celebrations due to a worsening forest fire risk.

Before the New South Wales Rural Fire Service approved the event on Monday, the Sydney spectacle had been under pressure. The folk celebrations are expected to attract around a million people to Sydney's famous harbor front, and will generate 130 million Australian dollars ($ 91 million) for the state's economy. An estimated 1 billion people worldwide watched TV shows last year.

Australia's most populous state has borne the brunt of the wildfires, which have killed 10 people and destroyed more than 1,000 homes across the country in the past few months. Of the 97 fires that burned in New South Wales on Monday, 43 had not yet been contained. There was a total fire ban in Sydney, Canberra and other locations to prevent new forest fires.

The New South Wales Rural Fire Service announced on Monday that the recent death is a volunteer firefighter who died near Jingellic. Two other firefighters were burned.

Temperatures of 33 degrees Celsius are expected in Sydney on Tuesday, but it will be hotter in the western suburbs. Heavy smoke was also expected to cover up the city's landmarks.

"Hot air is flowing from central Australia, it is particularly dry, and unfortunately conditions in New South Wales are expected to worsen at the beginning of Tuesday," said Shane Fitzsimmons, rural fire department representative.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that the fireworks should go ahead to demonstrate Australia's resilience.

John Barilaro, Deputy Prime Minister of New South Wales, said the spectacle had to be stopped. "The risk is too high and we have to respect our exhausted volunteers," he wrote on social media before the exception was granted.

The western suburb of Parramatta did without fireworks. "The council was not granted a special permit to continue its firework display because of a total fire ban and a number of associated risks," Mayor Bob Dwyer said Monday.

In Victoria, Australia's second largest state, wildfires that had gotten out of control forced thousands of residents and vacationers to evacuate. Melbourne, the capital of Victoria, peaked at 41 ° C on Monday. The areas southwest of the city reached 44 ° C.

Lightning struck 16 fires in Victoria overnight. Temperatures were expected to get colder late Monday, but windy conditions and thunderstorms increased the risk of wildfires spreading.

Victoria's emergency commissioner Andrew Crisp said fires triggered their own thunderstorms and created "unpredictable and dangerous" conditions.

Forest fires continue to rage in Australia while residents investigate damage near Sydney

He said there was no confirmed loss of real estate in the region.

Victoria Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said the worst could come. "It is not over yet. We really are only halfway through what lies ahead, ”she said.

Fireworks were canceled in Canberra, the Australian capital, and organizers said other activities, including live music performances, could also be canceled.

"It is a sensible decision for us not to continue with the fireworks," said Capital Emergency Commissioner Georgeina Whelan.

