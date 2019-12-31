Syd Mead, the man who showed us what the future was like, has died

Loading...

If you have seen science fiction in recent decades or have seen a conceptual car, or, hell, you have even had a dream about what the future will be like, then you owe a lot to a man named Syd Mead. Syd Mead, probably more than any other artist or designer, helped us visualize what the future would be like, whether it was a glittering utopia after the shortage or a gloomy and gloomy dystopia. He designed spaceships, cars, robots, cities, everything. He designed the future. Mead died today, at the age of 86.

Mead began as an automotive designer for Ford, who recruited him in 1959. Mead stayed with Ford for just a little over two years, and the only Mead automotive design that really went into production was the back light of the 1964 Ford Falcon Futura, a design element similar to a jet engine that became one of the most recognizable details of that car.

Mead left Ford to do more illustration work, including a catalog for United States Steel, which featured many tremendously futuristic, but still plausible, cars in elegant futuristic environments, populated by healthy and attractive humans of the future that seemed to have everything quite resolved. .

Illustration: sydmead.com

The cars shown were clearly futuristic, but they maintained enough recognizable elements and design elements to be understandable and acceptable to the people of the present, which includes almost everyone.

Illustration: Syd Mead

I especially like how that futuristic Cadillac exists in a world where vinyl covers are still one thing, living alongside what appear to be genetically engineered silk animals like tigers.

His ability to balance advanced design with familiar elements may have come from his time working with Raymond Loewy, who had a mantra called MAYA, which meant "More advanced, but acceptable."

Mead made many industrial designs for a wide variety of companies, from Volvo to Philips and Air France, but most people know Mead's work for what came next: his work in films.

The first three films Mead worked on were all sci-fi highlights: Star Trek The Motion Picture, Blade Runner and Tron.

Somehow, the work on Star Trek allowed Mead to work within his usual utopian styles while venturing a bit with his designs for V & # 39; Ger, the antagonist of the space probe of the films, and then, with Blade Runner, we see a new direction from Mead, a vision of incredible futuristic engineering feats but without the brilliant clarity and order of his previous works; a dystopian vision of a rain-soaked Los Angeles, full of colossal video billboards and flying cars.

Illustration: Syd Mead

He designed the iconic Light Cycles in Tron, the first feature film to include significant amounts of computer animation. He boosted his visual style even more when he designed the main spaceship in Aliens, the Sulaco, a very complex and aggressive-looking ship.

Mead designed the Leonov spacecraft of the 2010 film, the Johnny 5 robot from Short Circuit, a conceptual design for Johnny Mnemonic, and continued to design the appearance of the films until the fairly recent 2013 Elysium film, where he provided concept art for The Design of The space station.

Mead was one of those incredibly talented people who were somehow given a remarkably specific ability to do something incredibly well, if any, to extrapolate the present to imagine all kinds of futures.

He also had an innate designer eye and a lovely drawing style too: look at his sketches by hand and you can see someone with an intuitive understanding of visual concepts such as light and dark, shape and form.

A few days ago I remembered this, when I received this holiday card by email from Syd Mead and Roger Servick, their manager:

It's not like Mead's usual style, but it's absolutely charming: an elegant and evocative scribble that reminds us how much more there was in Mead than we are used to expect from him and his work.

Mead gave us a deep look at the futures that may or may not happen, and it is thanks to those visions that we can somehow make the future the present, then the past, and forever.

Rest in peace, Syd.

