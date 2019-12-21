Sweat Pea’s allows pets to be included in family photos with Santa – The Reporter

Loading...

This Saturday at Sweet Pea’s Boutique, it was quite evident that Christmas was for dogs … and cats … and goats … and a lot of other adorable animals.

While Christmas is generally a time when families take pictures with Santa Claus, Vacaville's nursery and local pet store again allowed pets to be part of the fun. The families lined up with dogs and other creatures in their arms or at their sides while they waited for Sweet Pea staff to take photos with Saint Nick.

Manager Ambra Lucero said the photos with Santa began at Sweet Pea's sister store, Western Ranch & Pet Supply, and when Sweet Pea opened in 2013, the tradition moved. The process consists of pet owners and families entering and receiving a number with a "waffle bag" consisting of pet treats. Then they line up and head to the photo area, where fellow manager Delaney Holden takes the photos and Lucero manages the squeaky toys to get the attention of the bugs and keep them focused. Families also have the opportunity to pose with accessories such as Santa hats, elf ears, headbands and Easter flowers.

For one print and one email of all the shots, the cost is $ 20. Each additional impression is $ 5. Lucero said the event is the biggest fundraising event of the store of the year with profits earmarked for groups Animal premises

"All the money raised from all the images returns to the animal community, be it shelter, rescue, spaying and neutering," he said.

Lucero said that most of the animals that families bring are generally dogs, but they are allowed to bring any kind of pet they want, which has resulted in some diverse species taking pictures over the years, including turtles, Horses, rabbits and bearded people. Dragons She said that families are also allowed to take pictures without pets, and some children even brought stuffed animals instead of real ones.

Tina Currie de Vacaville brought her children, Macey, Tessa and Alice, as well as her other two children: a pair of 1-year-old goats called Blackberry and Clover. Currie said the animals were 4-H goats that came from Cottonwood. Her family has participated in the photos with Santa in recent years, but she said they generally brought their dogs and even had a donkey for a year.

Currie really likes it to be a community event.

"It's fun for kids," he said.

Katie Carr of Vacaville brought and her fiance, Brian Chalk; its German shepherd outer wall; and his two mixtures of Chihuahua, Bear Bear and Blondie. The dogs were dressed in Christmas sweaters, demonstrating their enthusiasm for the holidays.

"I like coming to Sweet Pea & # 39; s and seeing all the different dogs and dressing my dogs with matching sweaters," he said.

Carr likes the professionalism of Sweet Pea staff when it comes to taking pictures.

"They are really good here taking the photos and making the dogs cooperate," he said. "Bailey generally does well, it's the little ones who aren't so cooperative."

Lucero said the event is a fun family experience that manages to involve pets, who are also part of the family. (Just ask any pet owner).

"Actually, there aren't many places you can take your pets and the whole family to take pictures with Santa," he said. "It's a very fun part of the vacation. We really enjoy seeing all the families and smiling faces. It's really fun to take pictures."