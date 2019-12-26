Sustainability in the fashion industry faces an uphill climb

Loading...

LONDON – Sustainability in fashion is a hot topic, with retailers competing in large and small careers to prove their green credentials, but the desire for new outfits and industry remains one of the world's largest polluters as climate activists and Guard dogs sound the alarms.

The industry is the second largest consumer of water and is responsible for 8-10% of global carbon emissions, more than all international flights and sea shipments combined, according to the United Nations Environment Program.

"Then, for example, it would take 13 years to drink the water used to make a pair of jeans and a T-shirt," said Fee Gilfeather, a sustainability expert at the OXFAM nonprofit. "It's just an incredible amount of environmental resources that are required to make the clothes we wear."

Harmful chemicals, global transportation of goods and non-biodegradable containers increase the environmental cost. The combined impact has put the industry under scrutiny among consumers who want to know where and how their clothing is produced. They demand ethical practices and a responsible retail sale.

Some manufacturers and retailers have found innovative solutions, both large and small.

At the top end of the market, designers are interested in making sustainable fashion synonymous with luxury. In 2015, a sustainability report by Nielsen found that 66% of consumers are willing to pay more for organic clothing. At the low and fast end of the industry, promises have been made.

Inditex, the retail giant that owns Zara, H&M and many other brands, announced a sustainability commitment in July, saying it wants all its clothing to be made of sustainable or recycled fabrics by 2025.

In addition, the global fashion sector addressed climate change by launching the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action at the COP24 climate conference in Katowice in December 2018. Major fashion brands, retailers, supplier organizations, An important shipping company and the global NGO WWF International have agreed to collectively address the climate impact of the industry in all sectors. Patricia Espinosa, executive secretary of Climate Change at the UN, said the letter comes at a time when we "need it most". The letter recognizes the crucial role of fashion as a contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, with multiple opportunities to reduce emissions. It expects to reach zero net emissions by 2050 and observes a number of problems: decarbonization of the production phase; selection of climate friendly and sustainable materials; the need for low carbon transport; and improve dialogue and consumer awareness.

The scale of the letter is huge, but activists face giants sometimes.

In Britain, the Environmental Audit Committee reported on the problem earlier this year and discovered that the United Kingdom buys more clothes than any other country in Europe, throwing 1 million tons per year with 300,000 tons (more than 661,000,000 pounds) destined to incinerators or landfills. The EAC, chaired by Parliament member Mary Creagh, concluded that fashion retailers should take responsibility for the clothes they sell. The Committee requested a producer responsibility scheme for textiles, which would add a small amount to the cost of each item, raising money to invest in recycling centers to divert clothes from landfills and incineration. The British government, then led by Prime Minister Theresa May, rejected all the committee's proposals, to the dismay of Fashion Revolution, a global movement that demands greater transparency, sustainability and ethics in the fashion industry.

“That delayed us at least 20 years. It's inexcusable and, frankly, unforgivable, "said the creative director and co-founder of the organization, Orsola De Castro." Some of those recommendations, would you think why you wouldn't take that into consideration? And the reality is that the UK government on this occasion has also been very out of touch because we are seeing many policy changes, for example, in France. And it seems that not catching up with this is a terrible thing. "

The industry also has other problems. He has been accused of unethical work practices, although the tide began to change after the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013, when an eight-story building that contained a clothing factory in Dhaka, Bangledesh, collapsed and killed 1,134 people.

"We are seeing a great increase in public demand not only for better products, but also for better buying habits. And we are seeing a generation that is applying scrutiny, who wants to know that brands are responsible. And, obviously, transparency It has been on the rise since the Rana Plaza disaster, ”said De Castro.

But the significant change throughout the industry, along with the action of the mass consumer, has not yet occurred, he said.

“Real effective changes? I don't think we're seeing any particular impact, but look, as far as conscience is concerned, a big difference, "said De Castro.