Suspicious thief, suspects arrested in Fairfield – The Reporter

While many members of the community were celebrating New Year's Day, Fairfield police were busy detaining suspected criminals.

This was advised by officials on Thursday ..

For example, just under an hour in 2020, officers responded to a possible theft in progress in a business in the 2800 block of Waterman Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers discovered a damaged window.

A K-9 unit was called to search the property and the suspect was found hiding in some bushes, authorities said.

James Eugene Holte, 45, of Fairfield was arrested, medically authorized and imprisoned in the Solano County jail for suspected theft, assault on an officer and violation of his Sacramento County probation for theft.

Later that afternoon, a patrol officer conducting a business security check in the 2500 block of North Texas Street saw a vehicle parked busy. Apparently he had been there for some time. Concerned about possible thefts of vehicles, the officer then tried to stop the vehicle when he left the parking lot.

The driver did not stop, police said, and the passenger threw a firearm from the window.

When the vehicle finally stopped, the two occupants were stopped and a search was conducted. A revolver, ammunition, alleged cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine were found.

The driver, Dwayne Pearson, 37, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of charges that include possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, providing a false name and driving with a suspended license. He was also arrested for three pending arrest warrants citing several crimes.

Stanley Jackson, 63, of Fairfield, was arrested on suspicion of charges that include possession of a loaded firearm, possession of a firearm / ammunition by a criminal or restricted person and possession of controlled substances. He was also arrested for a court order citing a violation of his Post-Release Community Supervision (PRCS).