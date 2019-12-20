Suspicious fire in south London damages $ 1 million – London

Loading...

Published on December 20, 2019

A suspected fire in a house on the southern end of the city caused $ 1 million in damage on Thursday evening.

It was just before 11 p.m. When the fire department received several emergency calls for structural fires on Commissioners Road East near Wortley Road.

"The crews were struck by fire through the roof and the back of the house," said Colin Shewell. "Our crews were unable to enter the building because the fire affected it so badly."

"We were able to carry out a defensive attack, which means we fought the fire from outside without putting our firefighters at risk."

According to Shewell, the building is a single-family home in which no one was at the time of the fire. He added that no civilians or firefighters had been injured.

"The Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted about suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire itself," said Shewell.

Firefighters have left the scene, but the London police will remain on site as of Friday morning.

– With file from Jess Brady

