Suspicious 14-year-old who killed a freshman from New York University found after two weeks of hunting

A 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally stabbing a freshman at Barnard College in a park near the New York City campus was found after a two-week human hunt, police said Thursday.

Detective chief Rodney Harrison tweeted that the police "have located this individual" but did not give other details.

The teenager is one of three young people that police believe were involved in stabbing Tessa Majors, 18, while walking through Manhattan's Morningside Park on December 11.

The police tracked him after taking the unusual step last Friday to publish photographs of him, but not his name or any other identifying information.

A police spokeswoman declined to answer questions about where and how the teenager was, referring to Harrison's tweet and saying "the investigation is still active and ongoing."

Of the other two suspects, only one has been charged.

A 13-year-old boy arrested on December 13 and charged as a minor with serious homicide told detectives he was in the park with the other youths but that it was not he who stabbed Majors, police said.

Another juvenile suspect was interrogated for several hours, also on December 13, but police let him go, Harrison said. He refused to say why that boy was not charged.

Majors was stabbed while walking through the park just before 7 p.m., two days before the start of the final exams at Barnard, a women's school that is part of the Columbia University of the Ivy League.

He staggered up the stairs to street level and collapsed at a crosswalk.

His death has worried the leaders of the city and the university, both for its proximity to the campus and for its apparent randomness.

The youth of the suspects has led to comparisons with the Five in Central Park, which were five black and Hispanic teenagers unjustly convicted of a rape in 1989.

Some city leaders have urged the police to exercise caution to avoid repeating the mistakes made in that case.

Harrison said the youth previously questioned in Majors' case had guardians present and were informed about their right to a lawyer. The Legal Aid Society, which represents the first young man arrested, said detectives should have waited until he had a lawyer before questioning him.

The organization has also expressed concern about the history of one of the detectives in the case, saying that Wilfredo Acevedo had been subject to disciplinary findings and was charged in trials of planting and falsifying evidence, lying in court documents and using excessive force.

Police Commissioner Dermot Shea defended Acevedo, saying in a written statement that he had never been found to make a single false statement or to falsely arrest anyone by the New York police, the city's police surveillance agency, the courts or the prosecutors.

Shea said the Legal Aid Society was "trying to undermine the case" by pointing to Acevedo with "calculated and personal attacks."

Last Friday, a Connecticut man was arrested after police said he had posted a message from Reddit saying he was going to kill the suspect.

Majors played in a rock band, wore green hair and told an editor of an internship in a newspaper in high school that he planned to take journalism classes at the university.

It was commemorated on Saturday in a private service at its high school in Charlottesville, Virginia. St. Anne's school principal, David Lourie, told the mourners that being close to Majors left everyone feeling "more optimistic about the future."

