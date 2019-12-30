Suspect in Hanukkah stabbings accused of federal hate crimes

Loading...

Handwritten magazines containing references Jews and anti-Semitism were found in the home of a man accused of federal hate crimes on Monday by stabbing five people celebrating Hanukkah at a rabbi's house north of New York City, authorities said.

Grafton E. Thomas, 37, was expected to appear in federal court in White Plains to face five charges of obstructing religious belief-free exercise while trying to kill with a dangerous weapon and cause injury.

The attack on the seventh night of Hanukkah occurred amid a series of violent attacks against Jews in the region that have led to greater security, particularly around religious gatherings.

A criminal complaint said law enforcement officials retrieved newspapers from their residence in Greenwood Lake, New York, which included comments such as "why people cried for anti-Semitism when there is Semitic genocide" and a page with drawings of a star of David and a swastika.

Internet searches on a phone retrieved from his car included repeated searches for "Why did Hitler hate Jews?", As well as "German Jewish temples near me" and "Prominent Jewish-founded businesses in the United States," he said. the complaint.

On December 28, the telephone's Internet browser was used to access an article entitled: “New York City increases police presence in Jewish neighborhoods after possible anti-Semitic attacks. This is what you should know, ”said the complaint.

Thomas's family said he was raised to accept tolerance but has a history of mental illness.

“Grafton Thomas has a long history of mental illness and hospitalizations. He has no history of similar violent acts or conviction for any crime, ”his family said Sunday night in a statement issued by attorney Michael Sussman. “He has no known history of anti-Semitism and was raised in a home that encompassed and respected all religions and races. He is not a member of any hate group. "

"We believe that the actions of which he is accused, if committed by him, tragically reflect a deep mental illness," the statement said.

Thomas said in court documents filed in an eviction case in 2013 in Utah that he suffered from schizophrenia, depression and anxiety and that "his conditions are spontaneous and indomitable."

Thomas was arrested two hours after Saturday night's attack on Monsey. When police stopped his car in Manhattan, he had blood all over his clothes and smelled of bleach, but said "almost nothing" to the officers who arrested him, authorities said.

The complaint says authorities recovered a machete under the front passenger seat, and appeared to have traces of dried blood.

A knife recovered from the back of the front passenger seat seemed to have dried blood and hair, according to the complaint.

Thomas's aunt told The Associated Press that Thomas had a "germ phobia" and that he was obsessively washing his hands and feet with chlorine, sometimes several times a day.

She said Thomas grew up in the Crown Heights neighborhood of Brooklyn and "lived peacefully" among Jewish neighbors. She said that Thomas had not been taking his medication and recently disappeared for a week.

The woman spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of losing her job in the government for public speaking.

"They are making him look like this monster," he said in a telephone interview. “My nephew is not a monster. He is just sick. He just needs help.

According to the complaint, Thomas, with a scarf covering his face, entered the house of the rabbi, located next to a synagogue, and said "nobody leaves." Thomas took out a machete and began to stab and cut people in a house full of dozens of congregants, the complaint said.

The five victims suffered serious injuries, including a severed finger, sharp wounds and deep lacerations, according to the complaint. He added that at least one victim was in critical condition with a skull fracture. The rabbi's son was also injured.

On Sunday, Thomas pleaded not guilty to five counts of attempted murder and one count of theft. He was arrested on a $ 5 million bond and refused to answer questions while escorting him to a vehicle.

Thomas's criminal record includes an arrest for assaulting a police horse, according to an informed official about the investigation who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke with The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. A lawyer representing Thomas in the reading of charges said he had no convictions.

The street in the rural town of Greenwood Lake, where Thomas lived with his mother, about 20 miles from Monsey, was blocked with police tape on Sunday when FBI agents and police officers took items from his home.

The attack was the last of a series of acts of violence against Jews in the region, including a massacre on December 10 at a kosher grocery store in New Jersey. Last month at Monsey, a man was stabbed while walking towards a synagogue.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said Saturday's savagery was the thirteenth anti-Semitic attack in New York since December 8.

According to the official informed about the investigation, authorities do not believe that Thomas is connected to recent anti-Semitic incidents in New York City.

Rockland County, which includes Monsey, announced Monday that a private company has volunteered to operate armed security for certain synagogues. County executive Ed Day denounced the attack during a press conference on Monday.

Thomas's mother sat in the front row of the event with a handkerchief in her hand but made no comment. Before the event began, he cried in the back of the room near his lawyer.

In the statement issued by Thomas's lawyer, his family expressed his "deepest concern and prayers for the physically injured and otherwise deeply affected by the events on Saturday night … We thank those who provided medical care to each of the wounded. "

Monsey, near the New Jersey state line, about 35 miles north of New York City, is one of several Hudson Valley communities that has seen a growing population of Hasidic Jews in recent years.

At a celebration in Monsey on Sunday that was planned before the attack, several community members stood guard armed with assault rifles. They refused to give their names when an AP journalist approached them, but said they were there to defend their community.

"The Jewish community is completely terrified," Evan Bernstein, regional director of the Anti-Defamation League in New York and New Jersey, said in a statement. "No one should have to live like this."

President Donald Trump condemned the "horrible" attack and said in a tweet on Sunday that "we must all come together to fight, confront and eradicate the scourge of anti-Semitism."

In New York City, Reverend Al Sharpton appeared with Jews and other religious leaders at his Harlem headquarters and said he was upset and upset because several of the alleged perpetrators of recent attacks against Jews were black.

"We cannot remain silent as we see a consistent pattern of attacks on people based on their faith and who they are," Sharpton said. "You can't fight hate against yourself if you're not willing to fight hate against everyone else."

