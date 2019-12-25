Survivors tell about the horrors of the tsunami and healing through humanitarian relief

Loading...

Editor's Note: Deseret News journalists, Tad Walch and Ravell Call, traveled to Indonesia in November to narrate the recovery of a people devastated by an earthquake and a tsunami, and the recovery efforts united by the Charities of Latter-day Saints.

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia – Fifteen years ago today, hundreds of thousands of people ran for their lives. For almost a quarter of a million of them, there was no escape.

The primary instinct led a woman, who was seven months pregnant, to run inland from her home near the Indian Ocean. She ran with her husband, grandmother, parents and 3-year-old sister.

Usain Bolt, the fastest man in the world, could not have surpassed the invisible monster that pursued them.

They listened to the murderer before seeing him, a terrible rumbling sound seized them. Behind them, the fleeing fishermen shouted. The family held hands as they ran. The pregnant woman and her father grabbed each of the hands of the 3-year-old girl in one of his own. His parents held hands. Grandma stayed behind.

Suddenly, his legs felt heavier. Something began to suck them back. A 15-foot wave of the deadliest tsunami in recorded human history dragged women and the girl. The pregnant woman lost control over the hand of the 3-year-old girl and could not find her. The underground stream quickly dragged her to her farm.

She watched her mother fight as she recovered herself to run through the mud and debris and grab her husband's shirt collar from behind. When he turned to look for his grandmother, mother and sister, he saw an even more prodigious beast, a dark wall of fast water over 30 feet high.

She saw him swallow his grandmother and his mother.

Then he dragged her and her husband and buried them in the water of the black ocean. The wave of monsters roared and stirred them like a giant commercial washing machine, turning them from side to side, ripping off all their clothes and hitting it with rubble.

She clung with all her strength to the neck of her husband's shirt. A coconut tree trunk hit her on the head, stunning her.

Husnul Khatimah gets excited when interviewed in Kiran Baru, Indonesia, on Friday, November 22, 2019, about the 2004 tsunami. He lost family members in the tsunami.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

Buried under swirls of salt water, it filled her mouth, nose, ears and throat. He swallowed big drinks. The taste was disgusting, ugly.

Pregnant with her first child and 23 years old, Husnul Khatimah submitted to the will of God.

Unholy power and speed

Tsunami waves are not normal. Normal waves hit the ground and slow down. The tsunami waves hit the earth and accelerate. Scientists determined earlier this year that the tsunami that devastated parts of Indonesia and several other countries on Boxing Day 2004, the day after Christmas, traveled up to 50 feet per second.

Usain Bolt at his best ran 40 feet per second.

Tsunami waves caught and killed nearly 230,000 people in several countries, razed entire villages and threw inland ships. The disaster horrified the world. But he also gathered it.

Around 700 organizations mobilized $ 14 billion in aid, including The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, whose members contributed most after the monthly fast of the faith on January 2, 2005, so that the church could "increase your help to those whose suffering is so great. "

The church embarked on its longer-term humanitarian project at that time. In total, it provided $ 17 million in aid in Indonesia, from short-term help such as body bags, food and medical supplies to long-term help, such as building houses and schools. He gave additional millions in assistance to other affected nations.

Husnul Khatimah sweeps his home in Kiran Baru, Indonesia, on Friday, November 22, 2019. This house was built with funds from the Charities of Latter-day Saints and the International Organization for Migration following a tsunami in 2004.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

The suffering had an extraordinary source. It all started in a megathrust fault 31 miles below the Indian Ocean. For 10 ungodly minutes, the longest fault ever observed, there was an earthquake along a 900-mile stretch between the continental plates of India and Australia. The length of the fault is the largest of any recorded earthquake, approximately the distance between Boston and Chicago.

It was the third strongest earthquake of the last 120 years – 9.1 magnitude. It generated a quantity of power from another world. The earthquake twice transferred the energy of all the bombs of World War II to the surrounding water and sent it at full speed across the ocean to the earth and people.

The city of Banda Aceh is located at the northern end of Sumatra, the largest island in Indonesia. The nickname of Aceh province is "the portico of Mecca" because it is the closest part of the Muslim country to Saudi Arabia.

Aceh (pronounced at-Jeh or a-Chey) was also the closest land to the earthquake. And home of Husnul and his family.

The first waves arrived in 20 minutes. One rose to 130 feet in the air when it hit the city.

Water becomes the enemy.

Water is a friend of Indonesians. His nation consists of 17,500 islands. Water sustains its economy. Driving through the countryside, it seems that a quarter of the land is submerged for rice fields and shrimp farms.

Indonesians are accustomed to muddy brown streams, brown rivers and brown rice paddies. When they describe tsunami water as dark, a common term, they refer to black. Dark black Disgusting. Unclean. Putrid like sulfur.

He took his 22-foot fishing boat in normal ocean waters just before midnight on Christmas Day. He returned from the sea at 6:30 a.m. without fish He stored his 165-foot fishing net because there was a full moon. Ironically, a full moon often produces waves too high to fish.

The earthquake struck at 7:59 a.m. while cleaning the boat. It swayed despite being on the coast.

At three soccer fields, his pregnant wife, Husnul, was hungry. She craved asparagus stew with crab. She, her mother and her grandmother had lit a wood fire in her mother's house. The stew was cooking when they heard a terrible ocean boom.

Zalmuhra sits with his family while answering a question during an interview in Kiran Baru, Indonesia, on Friday, November 22, 2019. The family house was built with funds from the Charities of Latter-day Saints and the International Organization for Migrations after a tsunami. in 2004.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

"It rang," recalls an Indonesian, "as if something big hit something mightily."

The earthquake spilled the stew.

Back on the shore, Zalmuhra and the other fishermen marveled when the water retreated to the ocean, exposing the fish at the bottom of the ocean. They ran to grab them. Before Zalmuhra could lift one, he saw a dark wave about 10 feet high.

His career began. Naturally, the wave caught him. He took his feet from underneath. He knew his ankle was crooked, but he didn't feel the pain when he got up and ran home.

"I was in a panic," he says. “I was running home. I did not think about the house. All I could think about was my wife, grandmother and mother-in-law. ”

The first wave had not been large enough to reach the house, and none of them knew that a monstrous second wave was rushing towards them, but Zalmuhra picked them up and started down the road as fast as they could. They traveled approximately 100 yards before the second wave crossed them and crashed on top of them.

Four traumatic losses

Husnul remained conscious. Otherwise, he probably would have drowned. When the turmoil ceased, she remained exhausted and disoriented among the rubble on the ground: leaves, branches, tree trunks, coconuts, parts and parts of houses and lives. He wanted to stand up and try to help three generations of love in his life, but he couldn't walk.

Zalmuhra found Husnul's mother next to them, dead. They found his grandmother's body the next day. It took another 11 days to discover his sister's body, trapped under a raft in a small stream about 50 meters from where the second wave crushed them. An alligator had taken his left arm.

"His face was covered by his hair and it was fine," says Husnul, his own head covered by a black hijab.

The fact is important to her, but she looks down while saying so. While doing so, the fingers of one of his strong hands repeatedly and aggressively touch the white patterns on his red skirt.

Their losses are among the 13 people killed in Kiran Baru, a town of 400 people. Other areas fared much worse. Entire towns were erased from the face of the earth. A total of 167,540 Indonesians died or remain missing.

As the couple tells their story, it is clear that no one talks about it often.

"If we could, we would forget about that," says Zalmuhra. "Brings traumatic memories."

He sighs.

"We didn't even know that the wave that hit us was called a tsunami," he says. “We learned that term three days later. I hope it never happens again. "

Sadness and suffering do not end here.

People from the neighboring town came and took her to a safe place. They grabbed someone else's pants glued to a house, covered it and took it to a place well above sea level before a final devastating wave arrived. By then, Zalmuhra's ankle throbbed. He and Husnul would remain in higher ground for months, living in a relief camp in case of a tsunami.

Husnul gave birth there. The boy lived two days and died. She blames death on the foul water she ingested.

The names of the victims are shown at the Aceh Tsunami Museum in Banda Aceh, Indonesia, on Sunday, November 24, 2019.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

There is an impressive exhibit at the Aceh Tsunami Museum. The cylindrical room is underground and dark. Spare lights illuminate the names in white letters in rows in an ascending round toward the ceiling, where a small opening allows sunlight to enter. Could this be what Husnul felt while buried underwater, his loved ones revolved around him with the sun high above?

His son's name is not part of that exhibit, but Husnul believes that baby was 167,541 and the last victim of the tsunami in Indonesia.

Returning home

When they returned to their land, the house was "flat," they say. Everything is gone. There was only trash left. And some trees. Its magnificent mango tree survived the tsunami.

Now 42 and 38, Zalmuhra and Husnul live in exactly the same land where Husnul cooked the asparagus and crab stew with his mother and grandmother.

They live in a house built by the International Organization for Migration with funds from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The church provided nearly $ 10 million for the International Organization for Migration to build 902 homes in the area. His is smaller than what they had before. Now it is home for them and their three children: a boy named Zahril, 13, and two girls, Insafwati, 9, Nurul Aquila, 3. They are grateful.

"It moved us deeply," says Zalmuhra. "We did not expect that. We did not expect that to come into our lives."

"The house is very useful and very useful," says Husnul, smiling with one of his big and ready smiles. She is sitting on her cement porch, leaning against the yellow cement siding. "We feel very blessed."

Abdullah Ali, now 50, felt the same when the International Organization for Migration, with donated funds, built a house for his family after spending two years in a tsunami victim camp.

Ainol Mardiyah brings drinks from her kitchen area to her husband and cousin at her home in Matang Pasi, Indonesia, on Friday, November 22, 2019. This house was built with funds from the Charities of Latter-day Saints and the Organization International for Migration after a tsunami in 2004.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

On the morning of the tsunami, his wife, Ainol Mardiyah, now 46, woke up early to start cooking a breakfast of rice, fish and eggs. The earthquake shook his house, waking Abdullah.

"The window broke," he says, sitting in the dark with his cousin on a wooden bench in front of the house, smoking nails and looking at the navigation stars. A cacophony of crickets and frogs competes to be heard. Abdullah pauses when the nearby mosque issues the call to prayer and a man recites from the Koran through a loudspeaker. “The wall cracked. The roof cracked. I was afraid Little by little, our house began to crumble, little by little. It was a very strong earthquake. "

People started shouting that the sea water was running out. They knew what that meant, and they ran for their lives. His real concern was for his two children, aged 12 and 5, who had gone out to play.

“We were in panic because we didn't know exactly where our children were. We were worried that they might have gone down to the ocean and gone, "says Abdullah." The children were looking for us. We were looking for them. We cried when we found them. They were crying; they were afraid of losing us. We were so moved that we were so lucky "

They ran for half an hour. When they returned home three days later, their house and all their property had disappeared. His third son was born 15 months later in the camp, where the family lived crowded in a shelter divided into cubicles.

When the International Organization for Migration announced that it would build a house for them, the impoverished family rejoiced.

"We ask," Is this true? "They didn't charge us a penny," he said.

26 orphans

The stories of schools built with funds provided by Latter-day Saints are hard to hear.

A translator cried a month ago when an elementary principal described two schools destroyed by the tsunami on the west side of the island. Schools are closer to the earthquake than where the church built houses, and the road to them is lined with palm trees and working people who work in rice paddies. The water buffalo and the brown cattle share the road with families perched on motorcycles.

None of the children were in school that day, because it was Sunday. Only a handful would ever return.

The tsunami devastated the village of Suak Seukee, killing 700 of the 1,000 residents. Yusran, the principal has only one name, like many Indonesians, was a teacher at another school, but went to the camps to look for children from both schools. What he found devastated him. Of the 150 students of Suak Seukee Madrasah, he says: "We found only six of them alive." In their own school, 70 of 90 died.

The tsunami left most of the remaining children orphaned.

Students leave at the end of the school day at Blang Luah, a private elementary school in Blang Luah, Indonesia, on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The school was rebuilt with funds from the Charities of Latter-day Saints after a earthquake in 2004.

Ravell Call, Deseret News

"I spent my days with them," he says about the schoolchildren he lost. “I felt terrible when they died because I had spent my time with them teaching them. I loved them."

The rest of your emotional response is lost in history. The translator could not continue. Ten teachers between the two schools also died, all of them women.

The ferocity of the ocean swept through the two school buildings as well. In total, the tsunami destroyed 90 of the 117 schools in Aceh province.

"Suak Seukee Madrasah was decimated," he says. “Everything that was on the foundation was gone. The tsunami even took the foundation. Even the pillars buried under the foundations of the school had disappeared, as if they had been excavated by the wave. "

Yusran admits that he complained in the following months about his own living conditions in the aid camp, he spent two years in a tent, but he threw himself into his work. He started an emergency school, combining the remaining 26 students of the two schools in a temporary building provided by the government. The building had a cement floor with plywood walls and a corrugated sheet roof. The rain was deafening. The sun produced a brutal heat. He used his own education and knowledge to teach children until UNICEF provided materials and uniforms.

"It was hard," he says. “You have to be strong to recover. Otherwise, it will be difficult. I remembered God, the Almighty. My faith helped me. "

Today, Yusran is the director of Suak Seukee Madrasah. Behind him, a 12-year certificate hangs on the wall.

"This school was rebuilt with the financial assistance of the Charities of Latter-day Saints," he says, "as part of the response program in Nanggroe Aceh Darussalam, Aceh Barat, Indonesia, following the earthquake and tsunami on December 26 of 2004 ".

It is signed by the director of the Adventist Development and Relief Agency of Indonesia, the construction partner of the church's charity in the project. In total, the church financed the construction of 15 new madrassas in Aceh at a cost of more than $ 2.6 million.

"I was very happy to receive this new school building," says Yusran. "I am grateful to this day. It is a good school on a good basis. It has survived several earthquakes. We do not see cracks. In the tremor, it stands firm. Other schools built at that time have cracks in the walls."

The 26 students who survived the tsunami and restarted school here graduated. Now they are in their 20s. Ten of them went to college, says the director proudly.

"I feel I did my duty," he says. “I trusted God, and he helped us overcome it. I am a very dedicated Muslim. I was submissive to the will of God. "

Today, Suak Seukee Madrasah is thriving under Yusran's tutelage with 85 students.

On a recent afternoon when the school day was ending, boys in brown or blue uniforms, girls with hijabs, left the six classrooms of the school, the library around foreign visitors with big smiles and little English.

"Your name is?" They shouted. Their names are Rosa, Aurora, Bella, Vidya. They're happy. Around the corner, some of their mothers sit on motorcycles with their hijabs and long dresses. Some have small children with them. They talk together, hoping to pick up their children from school.

End of the earth?

Erlina Mariana's mother was selling rice near the coast of Banda Aceh on Boxing Day 2004. Erlina was 18 years old and was standing on the thin strip of road between her house, which swayed in the earthquake, and the white house which became the monument when he heard his mother. Screaming. He looked up and saw his mother turning the corner towards Tanjung Lane as fast as he could.

"Go up the stairs," he shouted, pointing to the white two-story house.

"I didn't know what I was talking about," says Erlina late in the morning. Six very salty fish are drying on a metal rack suspended on their porch with an orange rope. “Then I saw the water behind my mother. There was a sudden flood that was chasing her on the ground and looming over her was a wave of black water. "

Erlina and her sister, sister-in-law, nephew and cousin arrived at the white house on time. They curled up with dozens of others when a second wave hit. Then, a third wave carried a large fishing boat from the river, over a couple of building blocks, and dropped it directly onto the white house. It remains there to this day as a solemn reminder and a symbol of hope.

The ship became the refuge of 59 people. They watched 20 large waves erode the city for the next seven hours until, at 4 p.m., the water receded to the waist. The survivors made their way to the city center while the bodies floated in the water.

"We said:" My God, is this the end of the world? "Erlina says." We had never experienced a tsunami. It is not as if it were Japan, where earthquakes occur every year. We haven't had a tsunami since 2011. Now, when we have a big earthquake, we all go out and find high ground. "

Humiliated and intimidated

The photos in the Aceh Tsunami Museum reveal the exhaustion of those that the ocean enveloped but did not kill. Fear is engraved on the faces of the survivors. They are completely defeated, sore, stripped.

Humanitarian workers were similarly intimidated by the reach of the mega-master in Banda Aceh, "the edge of the earth," says Rich McKenna, who at that time was the director of Humanitarian Services for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“The suffering of the people was amazing. It was probably as humiliating and intimidating as anything he has been involved in, "he says." It was definitely overwhelming in every way. The church had never done anything of that magnitude before: a three-year commitment to help rebuild places in Indonesia, Thailand and Sri Lanka. "

The church's first cargo plane departed on December 30 with short-term help: food, blankets, and medical, hygiene and sanitary supplies, says Nate Leishman, then the church's Emergency Response manager.

The church also provided 50,000 body bags to Indonesia to help bury the dead.

For more than three years, he also completed clean water projects, helped build, rebuild and equip hospitals (many rehabilitation teams that carry the Latter-day Saints logo are still used) and bought and donated school buses, computer equipment for libraries, sewing machines and fishing boats and engines to restore the livelihoods of survivors.

One of the most moving exhibits in the museum is a set of paper-cut art that represents people standing on high ground amidst turbulent waves. They are holding hands in a line towards the people they are pulling out of the ocean. Above them there is a tree of life with the names of the countries that provided help. Two men in the middle raise their hands with joy over the saved and the help received.

"They changed my life," says McKenna, "just to see his example of independence and self-reliance, to be in a situation where they lost everything and did not despair." It was inspiring for me to see how, through their faith in God, in their case, in Allah, and their faith in their neighbors and then in their own abilities and resources given by God, they rebuilt their lives that had been totally destroyed. "

