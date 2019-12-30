Survey: the majority of Ukrainians against tax reform

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – More than two-thirds of Utahns oppose the key pieces of state tax reform, which reduce income taxes and increase taxes on sales of food, gas and some services, which were approved in a special session of the Utah Legislature, according to a new survey launched on Monday.

The UtahPolicy.com survey found that 68% of Utahns oppose the tax reform legislation that contains those elements, compared to 31% who said they were in favor. While the number of opponents is divided equally between describing themselves as something or strongly opposed, only 5% of supporters felt strongly.

Fred Cox, the former West Valley City Republican state legislator behind the referendum to repeal the tax reform law, said he is not surprised by the results of the survey.

"That is certainly what I am finding," Cox said. There are already about 3,600 referendum petition packages, each with room for 49 voter signatures, which circulate around the state, he said, a number that is expected to increase to 5,000 earlier next week.

In order for voters to decide in the November 2020 elections if they maintain or reject the tax reform law, referendum sponsors must gather almost 116,000 signatures divided proportionally between at least 15 of the 29 counties in the state before January 21.

It's not a problem, Cox said, although he still doesn't count how many signatures have been collected.

"I know we have delivered several packages. I know we will keep county employees busy," he said, adding that it has been difficult to meet the demands of Utah residents who want to circulate and sign petitions. "I still receive requests."

A Facebook group that gathers signature collection events now includes more than 16,000 members. Cox said he heard reports from organizers who ran out of requests at least one event before everyone who showed up had the opportunity to sign.

So far, the referendum political affairs committee has reported that it raised nearly $ 10,000 of what Cox said will cost $ 26,000 to print 5,000 petition packages that must contain a copy of the tax reform bill of more than 200 pages. The goal, he said, is to gather at least twice as many signatures as necessary to ensure that enough can be verified.

While most Republicans, Democrats and independents were all against tax reform in the poll, the strongest opposition comes from independents, independents who are inclined to Republicans and Republicans and Moderate Democrats.

The survey was conducted for the online political news source by Y2 Analytics before the special legislative session on tax reform, from November 19 to December 7 of 911 registered voters in Utah and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.4 percentage points that is higher for subgroups

The referendum sponsors include the majority of Republicans who have so far presented to succeed Governor Gary Herbert, who does not seek re-election after more than a decade in office, former Governor Jon Huntsman Jr., the councilor for Salt Lake County, Aimee Winder Newton, and businessman Jeff Burningham.

Another Republican candidate in the busy run for governor next year, Lieutenant Governor Spencer Cox, opposed tax reform, but is not taking a stand on the revocation effort because his office oversees referendums as part of the electoral process.

LaVarr Webb, editor of UtahPolicy.com, recently editorialized against Republican governor candidates who support the referendum, saying they lack courage and "are pleasing the lower instincts of voters. They are not looking at what is good for the state, but what they think is good for their electoral prospects. "

On Monday, the Utah Taxpayers Association also mentioned to Republicans who run for governor and support the referendum, warning in a press release that "the volume of hysteria and incorrect information based on myths and falsehoods surrounding the reform law tributary is becoming almost deafening. "

At the top of the association's list is the reduction in the state income tax rate from 4.95% to 4.66%, called "critical to keep Utah ahead of other states that are stepping on the economic heels "and" essentially a wage increase for Utahns that would far exceed the increase in the sales tax they will pay on groceries. "

Webb said on Monday that while it is easy to criticize the tax reform now, he believes the public will recover once the tax savings add up. In general, the tax reform package reduces taxes by $ 160 million annually, and provides another $ 72 million in single reimbursements to low and moderate income Utahns.

"I think there are a lot of misunderstandings about tax reform," said Webb, where taxpayers only observe the increase in food sales tax from the current 1.75% to the total state rate of 4.85%, and the additional tax on Wholesales The price of gasoline is expected to increase the price at the pump by approximately 10 cents per gallon.

There is "a visceral negative reaction to those two things. I think most people are focused on that and not on the fact that, in general, it is a fairly decent tax cut, especially for the middle class and the people of low income, "he said. "Proponents of tax reform have simply not presented the case to the general public."

The tax reform, which is vulnerable to a referendum after not obtaining the support of two-thirds of the Utah Legislature, aims to address the lagged growth in sales tax revenues compared to the collection of income tax , as a result of consumer spending that goes from goods to services.

Because the Utah Constitution requires that income taxes be used only for education, the slowdown in sales tax revenues is about to impact the rest of the state budget. Webb said opponents of tax reform ignore what he calls "a good start" to rebalance the state tax system.

Cox did not agree.

“I feel that the whole bill is going in the wrong direction. It's not just one thing, "he said, citing multiple changes made to income and sales taxes that will affect what is available for education and other needs." What I am seeing is a shell game. … This bill is full of new taxes. "

Legislators are expected to raise funds for education during the 2020 Legislature beginning in late January, probably considering starting the process to amend the Utah Constitution to eliminate the allocation for education and facilitate local school districts to raise taxes. to the property.

Transportation is also an important part of the tax reform, as the language in the legislation calls on state officials to present an alternative to the existing gasoline tax and the new sales tax.

Other changes include increasing the number of people in a vehicle that can use a lane for high-occupancy vehicles without paying a toll of two to three from 2025.