Supreme Iranian commander Qassim Suleimani killed in airstrike

The head of the Revolutionary Guard Corps of the Iranian Guard, Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, who the US government has blamed for the deaths of more than 600 US troops in Iraq, is reported to have been killed in an airstrike by the Washington Post, the New York Times said Iraqi state television quoted.

Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the commander of Kata & # 39; ib-Hezbollah, is said to have died on Friday in the strike near Baghdad International Airport. Kata & # 39; ib Hezbollah launched a recent attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad and a rocket attack on Kirkuk that killed an American contractor.

It was not immediately known who carried out the airstrike. US officials have not yet commented on the matter.

If this is confirmed, the deaths of the two heads of state and government could be the greatest escalation in the Middle East since the United States invaded Iraq in 2003.

News of the strike came just hours after Defense Secretary Mark Esper told reporters that the US military would "take preventive measures" to protect US personnel in the Middle East.

"The game has changed and we are ready to do what is necessary to defend our staff, interests and partners in the region," Esper told reporters at a Pentagon press conference.

This is a breaking news. It will be updated as more information becomes available.

