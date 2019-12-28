Supporting the winners is tied for the course of the Australian Open champion

Loading...

"I love racing," he said. "I remember having six years in the TAB with my father, trying to choose horses, so it's been something that has been in my life since the first day. Every time I come back to Australia to play, at this time of year, this is my chance to participate in the races. "

Jones, who has now won his National Open twice, said he and Melissa went to the races on their first date.

"I'm going to Del Mar in San Diego, it's a fun circuit," he said. “Melissa and I were introduced by a mutual friend and we arranged to meet during the races there. So it was our first date. "Jones said it was" "very special" "to have a race named after him and" something I will never forget ".

No matter how many horses there are in a race, things can always go wrong.

Champion jockey Hugh Bowman had $ 1.95 favorite Bartley, a third placed well in the four horse field as they straightened in the first race, but no matter where he was looking for a race – from first along the interior of the leader Miss Canada, then between him and Belieber – no luck.

The race was over by the time Bartley was born, Nitrous (Tommy Berry, photo) having dived outside to claim Miss Canada (Brenton Avdulla). Bartley finished third.

Berry said he expected to be closer to the first than the last in the race, but Nitrous was fractured in the barriers and missed the start. It turned out perfect in the end however. The first prize of $ 58,000 brought his winnings to $ 95,200 and a place on the field for the Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1200m) of $ 2 million on the Gold Coast on January 11.

The hero returns

Spring Champion Stakes winner Shadow Hero is back at work and set for a four-race fall campaign with the Australian Derby Group 1-2 million in his grand finale.

Coach Mark Newnham said Shadow Hero, the fifth fifth start as a $ 3 favorite in the AAMI Victoria Derby on November 2, would resume in the $ 2,400,000 Hobartville Stakes 1400m group at Rosehill on February 22.

"He will have four points – first Hobartville, then he will go Randwick Guineas, Rosehill Guineas, Derby," he said.

Newnham had no choice but to put the disappointment of the Victoria Derby behind him.

"Only one of these days," said Newnham. “Before Derby day we were 35 degrees every day, then on the morning of the race it rained and then sank during the race. It was a difficult track to catch up with.

"" He was right against him since the jump. He was still going to settle in the middle of the field three-quarters of the way back and they weren't galloping a lot.

Depend on it

Co-trainer Adrian Bott said the team is looking forward to "having a little fun" with Mr. Dependable (photo) after the lightly raced four-year-old joined the team. Schweppes Handicap over 1600m in Randwick.

"He was excellent today, mainly his racing ways as he arranged the leader," said Bott.

"He had run a bit cool before and was a bit mentally immature, but today he was able to settle in and that allowed him to finish well.

"He didn't want to stop late, which is what he did before. It has taken that leap in improvement and we will probably be looking to step it up in travel now. We’ll see how he’s doing today’s race, go through his notes and have a little fun with him.

"I think he has a few more wins to go."

Trainer in conflict

National Coach Nicholas Dixon Under Investigation By NSW Racing Commissioners For Alleged Race

treatment to his runner Depth That Varies at Randwick.

Depth The Varies finished third in the TAB Highway Handicap, but Dixon admitted the horse was

food additive administered orally and gels of ulcerative paste in the early hours of the morning. Any race day

processing is prohibited.

Dixon of Tamworth told the delegates, "I am sincerely sorry. Honestly, I did not know this rule."

Dixon admitted to the marshals that he had given the horse similar racing treatment before the other three horses started this campaign.

Blood samples have been taken from Depth That Varies and will be sent to Australian Racing Forensic

Thorough analysis laboratory. The flight attendants adjourned the investigation to a date to be scheduled.

Nixon, if found guilty, faces a suspension of at least six months.

Greg Prichard is a senior sports reporter for the Sydney Morning Herald

