Supermodel Natalia Vodianova committed to the heir of LVMH, Antoine Arnault

Talk about a fashion engagement.

Supermodel Natalia Vodianova will marry Antoine Arnault, whose father, Bernard, is the billionaire president and executive director of LVMH Moët Hennessy.

Vodianova, 37, announced the happy news on Instagram on Wednesday.

"This year has been beautiful and very memorable … 2020 here we go," captioned the couple's comfortable selfie, in which you can see their diamond engagement ring. "I can't wait to celebrate next year with our loved ones @antoinearnault."

The catwalk and philanthropist has been dating Arnault, 42, who serves as CEO of the men's clothing brand subsidiary of LVMH Berluti and president of the Italian cashmere brand Loro Piana, since 2011.

Bernard Arnault, 70, has a net worth of $ 113 billion, according to Forbes, which makes him the richest person in the world after Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. LVMH has iconic fashion brands such as Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Marc Jacobs, Fendi, Tiffany & Co., Givenchy and many more.

Vodianova was married to British aristocrat Justin Portman between 2001 and 2011. They share three children: children Lucas, 18, and Viktor, 12, as well as his daughter Neva, 13.

Arnault and Vodianova also share two children: Maxim, 5, and Roman, 3.

