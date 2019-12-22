Superheroes, Muppets, and Disney characters get mixed reviews outside of Rockefeller Center – National

Loading...

Visitors to Times Square have long been blinded by crowds of people, bright lights, and a group of costumed characters who stick to tourists, pose for pictures with them, and then persistently pressurize them for tips.

Complaints about the sometimes aggressive behavior of the performers prompted the city in 2016 to pass a law that banishes Times Square characters into 8 by 50 foot "activity zones" where they may annoy fewer people.

Now that the Christmas season is in full swing, some of the costumed superheroes, muppets and Disney characters have traveled to the equally crowded area of ​​the Rockefeller Center and its famous Christmas tree.

The scene last weekend was a familiar one, though there were no activity zones where the characters were held.

In this photo from December 20, 2019, costume artists are leaving Rockefeller Center in New York.

Bebeto Matthews / The Associated Press

"Well, smile," said a father as he took a picture of his two girls standing on Fifth Avenue with Minnie and Mickey Mouse.

After pulling out his wallet and handing over a few dollar bills, Mickey insulted him that this was not enough because there were two people in the picture, not one.

Ed Saverino from New Jersey, who was brushed by the characters to see the tree when someone else politely declined a photo opportunity.

"Don't do it!" Saverino shouted. "It will cost you $ 100."

"I'm from the area," said Saverino. "So I know the deal. These guys are predatory. If you want to take photos with people, let them come to you. Don't run up to people and touch them. "

After a Times Square Elmo was arrested in September for grabbing a 14-year-old girl's butt when she pretended to take a photo with him, Mayor Bill De Blasio promised tougher enforcement to make sure it didn't go back Harassment would come, but without showing how he would do it.

Last Sunday, three Minnie Mouses and a Mickey Mouse character roamed the sidewalks in front of the Rockefeller Center. Everyone politely declined to be interviewed.

Some passersby defended them as harmless and funny.

In this photo from December 20, 2019, a costumed Grinch performer is working left on a sidewalk for a photo along 5th Avenue near Rockefeller Center in New York.

Bebeto Matthews / The Associated Press

"I work down here, right at Rockefeller Center, and I think you should be allowed to take photos wherever you want," said Jen Radin, who was accompanied by her son and daughter. "Maybe not during the week because there are crowds and it is difficult enough to walk around here. But I don't see any problem on weekends."

She turned and saw the Minnie Mouses gather around a little girl. "It's nice," she said. “And they have nothing in Times Square down here. They are ruthless there. Here they are much more polite and respectful. "

"I know the kids love it," said another parent, Starr Grill, who was visiting from Maryland after her 11-year-old daughter posed with Mickey and Minnie. "It's all part of the New York charm. That's why you come here. Because it's true that no other city is comparable."

Unlike Times Square, Rockefeller Center is a private space whose owners have the right to control which vendors and artists are allowed to operate and raise money in the art deco office building, retail space, arcade, and public space complex.

In this photo from December 20, 2019, a costumed Elmo performer works on a sidewalk along 5th Avenue near Rockefeller Center in New York.

Bebeto Matthews / The Associated Press

That tended to move the costumed characters a little further from the action. Police are also cracking down on the New York Post, which wrote this month about the characters' migration to Rockefeller Center.

A actor dressed as Grinch was given a subpoena on December 12, accusing him of being in the way of pedestrians on the crowded sidewalk. Other subpoenas were issued to men disguised as Spider-Man and Captain America.

Valerie Khezri, another visitor to the Rockefeller Center tree, said the city had justifiably become sharp.

"I was in Times Square and I was totally shaken by an avatar," she said. "They stand in front of you with outstretched hands and only stop when you give them what they think is enough money. Total thieves!"

© 2019 The Canadian Press

