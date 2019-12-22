Summary of the year: the great moments of entertainment and arts of Utah 2019

Loading...

From the 15th anniversary of "Napoleon Dynamite" to the stop of Elton John's farewell tour, 2019 was a great year for the art scene of the hive state. Here are some highlights:

January 24 – Jackie Chan

Jackie Chan says goodbye to students at Mountain View Elementary School at The Leonardo in Salt Lake City on Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Martial artist and actor Jackie Chan presented the US premiere of his art exhibition "Jackie Chan: Green Hero" at the Leonardo Museum in Salt Lake City.

"How do you use the things you no longer want? It's time to show the world that I've been doing this for a long time," Chan said at a press event for the exhibition.

January 26: Zac Efron

The 2019 Sundance Film Festival hosted the world premiere of Ted Bundy's biopic "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," released on May 3 on Netflix, at the Eccles Center in Park City, with the stars Zac Efron and Lily Collins. Celebrities like Mindy Kaling, Adam Driver, Kevin Bacon, Hilary Swank, Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Goldblum also attended the festival.

January 29: JK! Studies

Matt Meese laughs between shots on the set of the "Freelancers" series at Provo on Monday, February 25, 2019.

The original cast of "Studio C" left BYUtv to start their own digital comedy network, JK! Studios, releasing its first YouTube series, "Loving Lyfe," on January 29. JK! Since then, Studios has released more series that include "Freelancers" and "Summer of Purple" and was also a semifinalist in the first NBC season of the comedy competition "Bring the Funny" this year.

The new cast of "Studio C" is formed by Tori Pence, Dalton Johnson, April Rock, Arvin Mitchell, Austin Williams, Garet Allen, Ike Flitcraft, Jessica Drolet, Jetta Juriansz, Matthew Galvan and Tanner Gilman.

January 30 to March 3 – "Wicked"

A national tour production of the popular musical "Wicked" made a stop at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City this year. The famous actresses Jackie Burns and Kara Lindsay played Elphaba and Glinda, respectively.

February 12: "Provo is the most eligible"

The viral YouTube dating series "The Bachelor of Provo" became "Provo's most eligible" following a Warner Bros. copyright claim. Season 1 ended in March with Colin Ross asking Annalee Ross to be her girlfriend. Season 2 was filmed this summer and aired this fall, starring three singles: Lauren Hunter, Elizabeth "Bee" Eide and Ellie Richards. Season 3 is in process.

March 25 – Jason Alexander

Actor Jason Alexander, known for playing George Costanza in the television comedy "Seinfeld," was the first to perform at the new Noord Center for the Performing Arts at the University of Utah Valley in Orem after participating in the court of building slats that same day.

"They are simply open to ideas; they are open to exposing students to a variety of ways to see how to become competent as artists, and that is something that is not fully understood anywhere else," Alexander said about UVU in a interview with the Deseret News.

May 3 – 15th anniversary of the "Dynamite of Napoleon"

Some of the cast and crew of "Napoleon Dynamite" met at East High School in Salt Lake City for a special screening and questions and answers to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the film's national launch in June.

"Everything is surreal," said filmmaker Jerusha Hess in an interview with the Deseret News. "I feel that the movie is not even ours anymore. It has become this biggest beast that belongs to everyone. We have to remind ourselves that it is our movie, and we created it, because 15 years have passed and it has had a life of its own."

May 10 – Spike 150

On May 10, 2019, 150 years have passed since the first transcontinental railroad was completed at the Hive State Promontory Summit. Among the tributes of the Utah art scene to the anniversary are art exhibits that include the "After Promontory" of the Brigham Young University Museum of Art and "Transcontinental: People, Place, Impact" of the Rio Gallery.

"Some academics have compared the transcontinental railroad and the network that developed from that to the Internet," said Ashlee Whitaker, chief curator of the BYU Museum of Art. “It revolutionized communication, how economies work, how people interact, how they traveled and the growth of communities. It had such an extended effect. "

June 29 – LoveLoud Festival

Dan Reynolds performs during the LoveLoud Festival at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City on Saturday, June 29, 2019.

Kesha led the third annual LoveLoud festival in Utah. This year's lineup also included the founder of the Dan Reynolds festival of Imagine Dragons, K. Flay, AJR, Tegan and Sara, Daya, PVRIS and Laura Jane Grace.

"This is really the first year we have the opportunity to diversify," Reynolds told the Deseret News. “Obviously we want LoveLoud to be as big as possible. We want LGBTQ youth to feel special and celebrated. But on top of that, we also want it to be a very diverse lineup and have a lot of visibility and a lot of LGBTQ representation. "

July 4 – Keith Urban, Chuck Norris

Keith Urban performs during the Stadium of Fire at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Thursday, July 4, 2019.

Australian country star Keith Urban led this year's Stadium of Fire. Actor Chuck Norris was also honored at the 2019 Freedom Festival of America in Provo as Grand Marshal in the Grand Parade.

July 11-12 – Hugh Jackman

Actor Hugh Jackman offered two concerts at the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City as part of his "The Man." Music. The Show ". World Tour. Jackman shared moments of his life and career from" X-Men "to" Les Miserables, "and actress Keala Settle joined him on stage to reprise his roles in" The Greatest Showman. "

Vivint Arena also presented performances by artists such as Kelly Clarkson, Muse, New Kids on the Block, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Jonas Brothers and Post Malone this year.

August 31: sting

Rock star Sting joined forces with the Utah Symphony for a concert at the USANA Amphitheater in West Valley City for the benefit of Zion National Park.

September 4: Elton John

Elton John performs at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.

Rock legend Elton John took his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road" tour to Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, performing hits like "Bennie and the Jets" for the last time in Utah before retiring.

“I have another life to live now. I never thought in my life that I would have a family of my own, but now I do. And that family needs me, so that's why I'm doing this final tour, to say goodbye and thank you, "John told the crowd.

September 6: celebration of President Nelson's 95th birthday

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints speaks during a celebration of his 95th birthday at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Donny Osmond, Nathan Pacheco, Jenny Oaks Baker and Family Four, Gentri and the Bonner family joined the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra in Temple Square to perform at a musical event celebrating President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Saints of Last Days 95th birthday at the Salt Lake City Conference Center.

President Nelson also performed Chopin's "Prelude in C minor" on piano in a video that was shown at the celebration.

"I am totally overwhelmed by the feelings of love and gratitude," he told the crowd at the end of the event.

September 6-7 – Tom Holland

"Spider-Man" superstar Tom Holland visited the hive status for the FanX Salt Lake Comics Convention. Other famous FanX guests this year included actor Kiefer Sutherland, Scott Weinger of Disney's "Aladdin" and Brian Baumgartner of "The Office."

September 12-28 – "Fly more than you fall"

The UVU Center for the Performing Arts was the host of the world premiere prior to the Broadway musical of the musical "Fly more than you fall," starring Utah singer and actress Lexi Walker.

October 5: Kanye West

Kanye West, a white sweater, bows his head in prayer during his "Sunday Service" at The Gateway in Salt Lake City on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Thousands of people got into the outdoor mall, causing people to Stop and climb on everything you could find to take a look at West.

Rapper Kanye West conducted a brief worship event at The Gateway in Salt Lake City. That same day, the 189th General Semiannual Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was taking place a few blocks away at the Conference Center.

October 7-8 – Audra McDonald

The UVU highlighted Broadway star Audra McDonald with two shows at the Noorda Center for the Performing Arts. McDonald told college and high school students in a question and answer session during his visit "it was a very long and complicated road" for her to find her voice.

"In trying to sound like everyone else, I wasn't very good," he said. "The first times I really started to let my voice take over and stop trying to sound like someone else … that was when people started to sit down and pay attention."

October 17: Kristin Chenoweth

Actress Kristin Chenoweth poses for a selfie with Keeley Milner, who was celebrating her 12th birthday, while singing during the weekly Encircle SLC music night in Salt Lake City on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Kristin Chenoweth of Broadway stopped at Encircle in Salt Lake City for the weekly music night "Beyond" the LGBTQ youth and family resource center.

"Hello! How are you all? I just wanted to stop by. My name is Kristin Chenoweth and I do Broadway," he said upon arrival.

December 1: John Legend

BYUtv premiered an exclusive "Christmas Under the Stars" concert with John Legend on December 1. The Christmas TV special was filmed at the LDS Motion Picture Studio in Provo at the end of September.

"It took a long time for me to finally say yes, which is understandable," said Ian Puente, director of operations and strategy at BYUtv, about recruiting Legend with a smile. "It was a great milestone for us, and we really felt it was a great seal of approval for the work we have been trying to do here on the net, to build a brand of general entertainment, shared values ​​that people respect and tune into."

December 12-14 – Kelli O’Hara, Richard Thomas

Kelli O & # 39; Hara performs with the Tabernacle Choir in Temple Square and the Orchestra in Temple Square during a Christmas concert at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, December 12, 2019.

Broadway star Kelli O’Hara and actor Richard Thomas were the guest artists for the Tabernacle Choir at the Temple Square Christmas concerts in 2019.

"This is the last invitation, isn't it?" O & # 39; Hara said at a press conference before the concerts. “The opportunity to sing in front of a live orchestra of this caliber with the voices of 365 singers directed by this man (Mack Wilberg), I think anyone would jump to the opportunity, and I was the lucky one this year that they asked me and I wanted to move mountains to make it work. "