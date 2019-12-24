Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart would like to talk about freezing their eggs

Loading...

Bird, who will play for his fifth Olympic gold medal this summer in Tokyo, was not alone in taking advantage of the increasingly popular procedure that preserves eggs for potential fertilization later. Bird teammate MVP WNBA 2018 Breanna Stewart also decided to freeze her eggs after undergoing end-of-season surgery in April to repair a Achilles tendon rupture.

Bird and Stewart's decisions to speak on such a personal subject come at a time when we know more than ever the health and well-being of off-field athletes. In the WNBA, conversations about wages, mental health care and general working conditions are constantly emerging as the league and players' union negotiate toward a new collective agreement. In October, the WNBA and the WNBPA agreed to extend the current ABC until December 31.

Bird said she wants to standardize the procedure so that career-oriented women and athletes are more aware of their options.

But she also recognized that for many women, freezing their eggs can be prohibitive. Women typically spend between $ 30,000 and $ 40,000 to freeze and store their eggs, according to the Fertility IQ digital database.

Some women choose to freeze their eggs for medical reasons that could affect their fertility, such as treating cancer. But most health plans, including those of the WNBA, do not cover elective egg freezing.

"As an athlete, this is a great thing," said Bird. "Straight, gay, it doesn't matter. Your career is your body, and you have to keep your options open, in terms of creating a family. Obviously, it's going on a lot of things in the world of women's sports and especially in the WNBA because we have our CBA coming in. Just to be a pioneer in this category it would be great for a women's league to start talking about these things, Maybe having these options for athletes. "

Although Bird had thought about the procedure for years, 25-year-old Stewart hadn't given much thought to freezing his eggs. But when Achilles' injury forced Stewart to take time off from his regular basketball schedule all year, the proceedings were brought to his attention by her and by Bird's agent , Lindsay Kagawa Colas.

Breanna Stewart, right, in action at the 2016 Olympic Games.Credit: AP

Like most WNBA players, Stewart competes overseas during the WNBA off-season to supplement his income. Freezing eggs requires several visits to the doctor, and especially for athletes, a period of about 10 days during which hormonal drugs are taken daily – which means no intensive training or competition.

"Every day I had to inject something into my stomach, which I had never done before," said Stewart laughing. "… I was swollen, I couldn't do the workouts I wanted to do. No twisting or anything because a lot was going on there."

At first, the procedure seemed intimidating for Stewart. But she and Bird attended a reassuring briefing together at Seattle Reproductive Medicine, a fertility clinic with which Colas had a relationship via The Collective, a division of the talent agency Wasserman that focuses on women in sport.

Bird also shared his regrets with Stewart for not freezing her eggs when she was younger. Younger patients tend to have more and better quality eggs that can be picked up and frozen than patients over 35 years of age.

"When chatting with the doctor at SRM, she was like, you will have perfect eggs right now because you are so young and people don't usually do that so young," said Stewart. "… Now, I have the option of having these eggs further, because I don't plan on wasting much time. I was like, okay, let me to do something that looks to my future. Now i no longer have to worry about playing all year or going abroad, getting lost in my work. "

