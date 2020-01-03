Subaru calls more than 250,000 vehicles that can lose power

Loading...

Subaru remembers a number of Crosstrek, Forester, Ascent and Impreza models in the United States because they might suddenly lose power while driving.

According to consumer reports, a defective positive crankcase ventilation valve (PCV) in the boxer engine used by the above models can cause oil to enter the combustion chamber. Different parts of the PCV valve can also separate and penetrate the engine.

The positive crankcase ventilation valve is an emission device that prevents pollutants produced by the engine from entering the atmosphere. In addition, the PCV valve keeps the engine oil clean and prevents the pressure in the crankcase from rising.

To resolve the problem, Subaru dealers will replace the defective part and replace all other parts that are damaged due to the problem. Subaru will even replace the entire engine for free if needed.

The recalled Subaru Crosstrek models were produced from 9 May 2017 and 3 April 2018, with a total of 83,499 units. In addition, 37 Subaru Crosstrek Plug-In Hybrids built between September 11, 2018 and October 8, 2018 are also involved in the call back.

Elsewhere, Subaru Impreza hatchbacks made up to and including October 20, 2016 and March 2, 2018 are involved, a total of 80,219 cars. Similarly, Impreza sedans 2017-2018 built between November 4, 2016 and March 5, 2019 are affected, as are 2019 Subaru Foresters manufactured from July 4, 2018 to March 21, 2019, as well as 2019 Subaru Ascent SUV's built between February 22, 2018, and August 31, 2018.

