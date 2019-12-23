Study for Huawei & MikroTik IT certification exams with this $ 39 training package

Loading...

Large IT certification providers such as Cisco and Microsoft currently dominate the IT market. However, with the switch from companies to providers such as Huawei and MikroTik for network solutions at company level, the demand for IT professionals who are familiar with their technology has increased. If you want to expand your IT expertise with a Huawei or MikroTik certification, this $ 39 training package will help you.

The Huawei & MikroTik Certified Security Engineer training package includes 10 courses to help you prepare for Huawei and MikroTik certification exams. The collection includes, for example, two laboratory-based introductory and advanced courses on Huawei HCIA-HNTD, in which routing and switching are dealt with using the manufacturer-specific IT platform from Huawei. Similarly, this package contains eight MicroTik courses ranging from basic network configurations to advanced knowledge such as configuring a VPN under RouterOS and managing access points with CAPsMAN.

Huawei and MikroTik are beginning to make a name for themselves in the IT sector. It is therefore helpful to include your certifications in your arsenal. The Huawei & MikroTik Certified Security Engineer Training Bundle is available now for just $ 39 or 98 percent.

