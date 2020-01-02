Streaming wars: coming soon in a vehicle near you

Loading...

The next installment of the transmission wars will arrive at a driveway near you. At least if you have a Tesla.

Starting in 2020, Tesla's new car information and entertainment center, called Tesla Theater, will feature YouTube, Hulu, Netflix and Bilibili, an entertainment platform focused on Chinese youth. Tesla Theater will be available on all Tesla models worldwide, including the new Tesla Cybertruck.

"The interior of a car will increasingly become an entertainment opportunity. We are aware that Tesla CEO Elon Musk takes the creation of an information and entertainment system in the car that provides & # 39 seriously ; as much fun as you can have in a car, & # 39; "said Wang Hao, Vice President of the Bilibili Technology Center. "And creating fun is what Bilibili specializes in."

The idea is to use the idle moments in the car to offer content to drivers and passengers. As we are talking about Teslas, the scenarios include waiting for the car to load in a Supercharger. It is essentially Elon Musk's version of those televisions that are now ubiquitous in gas pumps.

Fortunately, entertainment mode will only be available when the car is parked. A Wi-Fi connection will also be necessary.

Bilibili is an interesting addition to the Tesla Theater and highlights the importance of the Chinese market for Tesla. Tesla employs several Chinese engineers and cars are increasingly popular in China as socio-economic demography changes with the emergence of a millionaire class. The first models built in Tesla's new Shanghai Gigafactory left the line at the end of 2019.

The Chinese youth market is especially popular as Tesla seeks to polish the appeal of its cars. Bilibili has been a pioneer in Chinese youth entertainment and is widely used by 20 and 30 people. The company has defended new ways for China Gen Z to consume content, such as through video mashups, remote auto-adjustments and virtual idols.

Where Tesla goes, many conventional car manufacturers follow. The large screens of Tesla, for example, have inspired a lot of imitators in 2020 models of Japanese and American manufacturers. Like it or not, it is a safe bet that we will see more offers of transmission in the car shortly.