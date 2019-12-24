[STREAM] Tyler The Creators & # 39; Best Interest & # 39; and & # 39; Group B & # 39; were created by & # 39; Igor & # 39; sliced

Loading...

Tyler The Creator is increasingly known for posting juicy tidbits and leftovers from his extensive album recording sessions on Twitter, and it's almost always a pleasure. Today, the Grammy-nominated rapper-producer-designer shared his latest cut-room extras in the form of two songs from the Igor sessions "Best Interest" and "Group B".

For "Best Interest" Tyler re-implements the soul-like sounds of the 50s-60s that characterized the majority of Igor, and accompanies the song with a video in which Tyler drives on a boat through the Florida lowlands of swamps and alligators. He explained the video on Twitter and said that he was "on a boat, told the homie to just start filming, I didn't synchronize my lips with any music, was surprised when it was perfectly synchronized."

"Group B", on the other hand, is a much more straightforward type of rap song that only contains a soul sample and Tyler's wild bars. He simply introduced this song with the words: "I also have a few raps, now let's go." He had no story for the bars on the track, but he was a little admired about his own work and ended with a final tweet: "Group B tough and crazy."

Check out "Group B" and "Best Interest" above.