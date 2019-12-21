[STREAM ]Jay-Z's favorite songs from 2019 Playlist On Tidal

Loading...

Annual lists are always a big deal, but it's rare for us to take a look at the listening taste of our favorite artists – especially when it comes to the biggest names in hip-hop. But Jay-Z and Tidal have pulled back the curtain this year with a playlist of his favorite songs from DaBaby, Drake, Rick Ross, Kanye West and others. Jay's favorites also include some surprising newcomers such as Rod Wave, Koffee and Fivio Foreign, who will certainly get a lot more attention in 2020 thanks to Hov's co-sign.

Of course, the list – which you can see in the tweet above if you don't have a Tidal subscription – also includes a few songs by Beyonce and Solange, with "Already" by Lion King: The Gift and "Alameda" and "Binz" "Aus When I get home, they all appear in the first 20 tracks in the playlist with 40 tracks. Surprisingly, Kanye's "Follow God" appears, which reports that the two rappers understand each other better, and Rihanna's "Favorite On Earth" by Russ and Bia also appears. And while the rest of the list mainly contains the big names we've associated with the top rap segments in recent years, it's fun to see Jay share his Yankee with emerging stars like Lil Tjay, Polo G, Pop Smoke, and Roddy Ricch.

Check out the playlist on TIdal here.