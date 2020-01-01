Strange Netflix show on a "Messiah" from the man who created Trump

Loading...

In Damascus, an ISIL headquarters is thwarted by a 43-day sand storm of biblical proportions predicted by one man. For having accurately predicted – and preached throughout – the cataclysm, this character is known and revered as al-Masih (Mehdi Dehbi), alias "The Messiah". Having commanded the ears of the poor and oppressed, al-Masih directs his new Palestinian supporters across the desert to the Israeli border, thus causing an international incident of which he seems perfectly indifferent. “Throw your assumptions on God. Stop hanging on to what you think you know. At this hour, humanity is a boat without a rudder. Hold on to me, "he intones with the calm and conviction of a prophet and the long hair, chiseled cheekbones and well-trimmed beard of a male model.

And cling to it, they most certainly do it – and madly – do it.

Messiah, a new 10-part Netflix series released on January 1, tells the story of al-Masih's impact on the world, abroad and here at home. Indeed, after a stint in an Israeli prison where the Aviram intelligence officer (Tomer Sisley) is shaken by the insight of his captive in his own life, al-Masih suddenly materializes in the tiny enclave of Dilly, Texas , and, in particular, at the church of Felix (John Ortiz). Thanks to overwhelming debts, Félix is ​​about to burn down his house of worship on the ground. Before that happens, however, a tornado rolls around town, just like al-Masih, who is seen standing in front of her as if to protect the church from destruction. When it turns out that the stranger also saved the lives of Felix and his runaway daughter, Anna (Melinda Page Hamilton), the runaway Rebecca (Stefania LaVie Owen), the global narrative is defined: al- Masih is the vessel chosen by God.

Created by Michael Petroni, executive produced by The Apprentice & # 39; s Mark Burnett, and often directed, boring, by V for Heletta by Vendetta James McTeigue, Messiah generates the suspense of ambiguity: namely, the question of whether al-Masih is, in fact, the second coming of Christ. This is certainly the problem that preoccupies CIA agent Eva Geller (Michelle Monaghan), who, when not enjoying mysterious trips to the hospital – and beating herself just as confusing who seem to be dropping his hair – look zealously at this enigmatic person. Those looking for answers and salvation – like mother Staci (Emily Kinney), who brings her cancer-stricken daughter to see al-Masih against her husband's will – flock to him in Texas. No one, however, believes in him as strongly as Felix, who kisses al-Masih like a drowning man holding a piece of driftwood.

Al-Masih is greeted with both celebration and hostility, and the Messiah is keen to structure himself so that everyone, and everything that happens, is reflected elsewhere. Eva, tormented by medical problems, her past and her father Zelman (Philip Baker Hall) suffering from dementia, echoes Aviram, who trains with her ex while trying to maintain a relationship with her daughter, and who is tortured by a dark secret. In the United States, Rebecca, suffering from epilepsy, becomes a fervent disciple, just like the young Jibril (Sayyid El Alami) did in the Syrian desert. Natural disasters swirl around Al-Masih on separate continents, and he leads the respective congregations – like Pied Piper – across two different deserts. Felix has an Arab counterpart who preaches the deity of al-Masih, and the human movement faces a setback from various institutions, be it the American and Israeli governments (who are described as venomous, if not downright deadly) or Orthodox Muslims who regard al-Masih as a false prophet.

Such parallels give Messiah cohesion, but they don't speak to the larger themes of the series because, well, there really aren't. The desire of humanity to believe in something greater than itself and the competing impulse to see miracles with skepticism are certainly catalysts of the narration. Yet despite what he claims, al-Masih – embodied by Dehbi as an alternately joyful and intense figure whose motives are impossible to read – is not so much a vehicle designed to reflect hopes, fears and people's dreams, as much as an agent of chaos. Discord invariably follows in its wake, especially in the cases of Eva and Aviram, whose personal and professional problems are magnified by the conduct of al-Masih: magically escaping prison cells; talk about things he shouldn't know; and perform other exploits previously only performed by Jesus.

If there is a realistic element in the Messiah, it is the idea that the arrival of a convincing prophet would send many people – of all religions and nationalities – to a spiral of excitement, doubt, panic and madness. Perhaps the most precise speculative moment is a sequence in which a student crosses a university campus that has become a carnival of hippies, preachers, criminals and beer slackers. Unfortunately, his character-based dramas, filled with guilt, shame and moral confusion, barely speak of al-Masih, the potentially transformative world, or the attraction of people for faith; rather, they are only difficult situations mainly designed to save time when the series does not fix its gaze on the placid face of its alleged messiah and its enigmatic and oblique statements.

Ultimately, the Messiah depends on whether al-Masih is the real deal, and yet Petroni's plot clearly shows from the start that he will not provide a definitive answer. Like when Al-Masih resuscitates a slaughtered boy, but we never actually see a shot, the action always leaves open the possibility that both interpretations – he is the man of God; he is a charlatan – it is true. A multitude of revelations about al-Masih's background ultimately come to light, but they are just as difficult to trust; worse, they are not particularly exciting, which also applies to the bombs launched on Eva, Aviram and Rebecca, all animated seriously but not much idiosyncratic liveliness by Monaghan, Sisley and Owen. At least they are fully developed, however – from an Islamic terrorist who recruits the friend of Jibril Samir (Fares Landoulsi), to a major political scientist (and waiter) that Eva seeks, many sons are simply left to swing, which therefore makes the conspiracy devices cheesy.

As the President of the United States (Dermot Mulroney) begins to fall under the spell of al-Masih, Messiah has long since passed its reception, dragging its central question on the true nature of the future savior after the breaking point. It is one thing to fuel the imagination and anxiety of the audience with uncertainty, but do it too long and endlessly conclusive, and you end up with characters, situations and puzzles that are increasingly impossible to take into account, especially when the show is nothing enlightening to say about them.

