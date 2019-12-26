Store employees fight thieves trying to steal expensive coats

Loading...

The surveillance video of a Danvers store shows employees fighting Thursday morning to prevent five robbery suspects fleeing with lots of expensive coats. Alan Gibeley, owner of Giblees Menswear & Tuxedos on Andover Street, said this is the third time his store is affected this year. Now he plans to remove Canada Goose coats, which sell for around $ 1,000, from the open floor. The store video shows a group of five people grabbing more than a dozen expensive coats and trying to run out of the store. A group of employees tried to block the road, physically confronting the suspects near the main entrance. One of the employees suffered several cuts in the face. "I tell everyone: & # 39; Let them go, don't get hurt & # 39; but my employees are so loyal to this store," Gibeley said. "When someone enters and invades their home as they did, and loads merchandise, it is only reactive to try to stop them," Gibeley said his staff was able to recover most of the coats. A camera outside the store shows that some employees chased thieves into the parking lot, where they entered a silver vehicle. One of the employees seemed to be photographing the suspects with a cell phone. Danvers police have not yet responded to a request for comment on this incident.

