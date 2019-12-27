Loading...

Store employees face thieves for expensive coats

Updated: 5:23 PM EST December 26, 2019

WHEN GIDLEY EMPLOYEES WERE BACK. They were not afraid to let us know what they were after. SERA: SURVEILLANCE VIDEO SHOWS THE FIVE GROUP WALKING IN THE DANDER STORE THIS MORNING. THE OWNER WHO SAYS TO US THAT THEY WERE RIGHT BY THE POPULAR CANADA GOOSE COATS, THAT THEY CAN SELL RETAIL FOR US $ 1000. >> FOUR WOMEN AND ONE MAN entered, ran, grabbed a bunch of coats and threw themselves at the door. IT WILL BE: BUT A FEW EMPLOYEES ALSO GOED TO THE DOOR TO BLOCK THEIR EXHAUST. THE VIOLENT CASTLE WAS CAUGHT IN THE CAMERA. >>>> He grabbed the COATS, WITH THEM OUT OF HIS HANDS, AND LEFT THEM, SOME OF THEM LEFT THEM. IT WILL BE: AN EMPLOYEE IN HIS SUFFICIENT CUTS OF THE 60'S IS IN THE FACE, APPROVED BY A HUGE >> IT WAS VERY BAD. I saw him walking outside his neck and on a stretcher. SERA: THE VEHICLE takes off, leaving almost two behind. IN GENERAL, EMPLOYEES RECOVERED THE MOCHE OF GOODS, MOST GOODS. >> I tell everyone, let them go, don't get hurt, but my employees are so loyal to the store. I'M LOYAL. IT IS LIKE MY HOME, SO WHEN SOMEONE INVENTS THEIR HOME IN THE SAME WAY THEY DID AND JUST LOADED WITH GOODS, IT IS ONLY REACTIVE TO TRY IT AND STOP IT. IT WILL BE THE PLANNING OWNER NOW TO REMOVE ALL POPULAR COATS FROM THE SALES FLOOR IN ITS TOTALITY, MAKING THEM AVAILABLE ON REQUEST. WE GET TO DANVERS PD TO FIND IF ANY DETENTION HAS BEEN MADE AND

The surveillance video of a Danvers store shows employees fighting Thursday morning to prevent five robbery suspects fleeing with lots of expensive coats.

