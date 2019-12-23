Steyer tells the crowd of & # 39; Politics and eggs & # 39; that can defeat President Trump

Loading...

Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer returned to New Hampshire on Monday to speak with a full house at a "Politics and Eggs" event at Saint Anselm College. Steyer's appearance at the New Hampshire Policy Institute marked his first return to the state since he submitted the documentation to make his candidacy official. Steyer said he personally knew several people in the audience. The billionaire is a student of the Philips Exeter Academy who said he has been going door to door in New Hampshire for six years as part of his NextGen America initiative. Steyer said that President Donald Trump's behavior in the post led him to run. "We need someone. Who can bring him down financially," Steyer said. "The basic trick of his campaign is: & # 39; I'm a criminal who hates 80 percent of the United States, but he can't afford to get rid of me & # 39;". A strong advocate of term limits, Steyer said corporations have bought the US government. Critics point to the billionaire's aggressive spending on the campaign, saying he is trying to buy the elections. "In my opinion, the only thing that will work in these elections is to have a message that is true, and that is a question for all candidates," Steyer said. "You can't buy someone's vote." If you've seen Steyer's ads, you may have noticed the colorful belt of candidates, which was the first topic in the morning. Steyer told the Neil Levesque institute that he had worn the belt for two or three years. The belt is linked to an educational initiative in Kenya. "Their goal is to educate girls, and if you work to educate girls in a developing country, that gives them self-esteem," Levesque said. Campaign officials said Steyer will be back in New Hampshire sometime in January.

