He was happy to have seen the back of the pink balloon for the summer, hoping that the red balloon would give more points to the CWM. Smith, the world's No. 2 drummer, has scored centuries in each of his last four site tests.

"It's going to be completely different with the red ball as opposed to the pink ball and, you know, especially the second innings in Perth, when there was a little up and down with cracks and stuff. ; is never easy at all times, especially when they are playing bowling. "

Smith said his problems in Perth were due in part to failure to execute and in part to reckless planning.

"A bit of both, I think especially the first heats, obviously, I had 40 of 160 rocks or something. And, you know, I stayed underneath there for a while and I just got there to a point where, you know, we had put in quite a bit and it was just trying to get the game going a little faster. And I didn't run it very well ", said Smith.

"But the second run was a little bit more difficult, when the wicket was a little bit up and down. So we'll see what's going on here. But I'm certainly looking forward to seeing the red ball. It's a bit different from the rose. I find that the rose is a little harder to pick up. It comes out of the bat, sort of like a tennis ball. And it's just that yes, I have feel like my timing is not as much with the pink line as as opposed to red or white so maybe need some work there.

Asked about stopping shooting, Smith said he would keep an open mind.

"We will just summarize the situation and do what needs to be done at that time."