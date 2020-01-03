Stephen Colbert turns the tables on the difficult Robert De Niro

Loading...

After a few years, Robert De Niro returned on a grand scale in 2019. He's teamed up with Martin Scorsese in The Irishman for Netflix, and though it's a three-and-a-half-hour movie that runs on a streaming service, he's received numerous awards and is about to make a splash at the Oscars , It will likely join The Joker, where Todd Phillips – who deals with the influences of the Scorsese – will cast Robert De Niro as a late night talk show host.

Last night Robert De Niro appeared on the late show with Stephen Colbert to promote the Irish. The thing with De Niro, however, is that he's a notoriously terrible person who can be interviewed on late night shows. He gives a word of answers. It is detached. He hardly intervenes. When he tries to tell a story, he grazes. Briton Graham Norton once called De Niro his worst guest. He was ranked as one of the 10 worst late night talk show guests ever. De Niro was Jimmy Fallon's first guest on Late Night in 2009 and it wasn't going very well.

Given that reputation, Colbert decided to turn De Niro upside down last night in The Late Show. De Niro – who used this experience as a talk show host at Joker – sat behind the desk and interviewed Colbert, who played De Niro. Colbert gave De Niro the "De Niro treatment" as a guest and mostly offered nods, one-word answers and shrugs. Not surprisingly, De Niro found it very difficult to interview De Niro, but it was great late night viewing.