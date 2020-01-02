Steph Curry of The Warriors gives accessories to the late David Stern, a game change to another – The Reporter

Loading...

David Stern was in his third decade as an NBA commissioner when Stephen Curry appeared at the Warriors door in the summer of 2010.

They were icons that passed through the night, two imposing figures who in their own right shaped and reformed what we now know as the postmodern NBA: Stern by making the league a world giant, and Curry stretching the field with his strong Shooting glow .

By appearances, they could not have been more different. The Washington Post, in his obituary at Stern, who died Wednesday, described him as a "little athletic 5 feet 9 inches."

Curry is 6 feet 3 inches, elegant and agile, born from an NBA pedigree.

It is not known how much time they spent together. When Stern resigned as commissioner of the NBA in 2014, Curry was launching the first NBA championship of the Warriors in 40 years. But it seems that each one appreciates the other.

Curry gave Stern a greeting from Instagram on New Year's Day, shortly after the death of the former commissioner.

And it was just over a year ago that Stern, in an interview with Sports Illustrated, gave his stamp of approval to the Warrior dynasty.

A big problem? More or less it was. Remember, this was when the Warriors, having gathered an initial lineup of five All-Stars, were accused of breaking the NBA. It was when The Onion, shortly after the Warriors raised their third championship banner in four years, published a story with the satirical headline: "Golden State raises Championship Flags 2018, 2019, 2020".

Stern knew he shouldn't fall in love with that fake head.

"It's great," Stern told SI, referring to the Warriors. "They have a great team. Interesting players, a dynamic coach, owners who show that they care, are about to open a building of more than $ 1 billion. I think it's only good. And I don't believe in the debate about super-teams , because when I started (as commissioner) there were two super-teams: the Celtics and the Lakers. "

Does anyone remember how that turned out?

