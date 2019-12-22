Steph Curry is expected to start traveling with Warriors soon – The Reporter

Loading...

SAN FRANCISCO – With Steph Curry back in the bank on Friday, the Warriors earned their first victory to break a streak of five straight losses. In the future, it should be around the team much more.

Recovering from a fractured left hand he suffered in the Golden State defeat on October 30 against the Suns, Curry recently retired from a cast and returned with the team in San Francisco.

Curry, who has not accompanied the team on the road since his injury, recently underwent a second planned procedure in Los Angeles to remove the pins that were put in his hand in the initial surgery. If your recovery continues at this rate, you may be traveling with the team as early as January.

"We would like to have him with the team as much as possible," said head coach Steve Kerr. "I have not talked to him about our next trip, but I am sure he will be closer and closer to the team now that he is allowed to be here with our staff."

"He has been here for the past few days, every day working with our training staff. He is present again, so I imagine he will remain the same."

Guard Damion Lee said several of the eight newcomers from Golden State have sought Curry's advice in recent days.

"Okay, just bring that fresh spirit," Lee said about having Curry nearby. "Men can go to him and ask him something like he was here."

On Friday, Curry was an active participant in the bank, celebrating his teammates and providing advice as needed.

"It's just a different energy," said guard D & # 39; Angelo Russell. “You feed on their energy. You see those guys celebrating on the sidelines. They give you little nuggets in waiting times and things like that that reactivate your confidence and keep you awake when you need it. "

Curry was in practice on Sunday, and although he still can't participate, he was working on cardio and basketball movements that don't require the use of his hand. Kerr appreciates having the MVP twice on the premises.

"It's good to have him in the gym," Kerr said. "He feels better when he is close."