Steph Curry, D & # 39; Angelo Russell appear on NBA's first All-Star comeback – The Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – Despite playing only four games this season, Stephen Curry got more votes than any Warrior player in the first NBA return to the All-Star vote.

The NBA today launched the top 10 players and guards on the front court for each conference. Curry (191,149 votes) finished fourth among the guards in the Western Conference and D & # 39; Angelo Russell (122,499) finished sixth.

Curry averaged 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game before suffering a broken left hand in the Golden State defeat on October 30 against the Suns. It will be reevaluated in February, but will not return until long after the All-Star break.

Since the 2013-14 season, Curry has been named for the six-star games in a row. Currently, he only follows Luka Doncic of Dallas (1,073,957), James Harden of Houston (749,080) and Damian Lillard of Portland (202,498) among the guards in the west.

In his first year with the Warriors, Russell averages 23.2 points, 6.0 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 31.4 minutes per game in 22 games this season. He made his first appearance in the All-Star Game last season with the Nets.

Doncic leads all players in the Western Conference, beating last year's captain, Lakers forward, LeBron James (1,020,851). The forward of the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo (1,073,358) leads all who get votes from the Eastern Conference.

No other Warriors player, including forward Draymond Green, reached the top 10 in their respective position.

The recess of the NBA All-Star Game will take place in Chicago from February 14 to 16.

