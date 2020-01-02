Stefan Noesen sharks grateful for their time in organizing Penguins

Loading...

Ahead Stefan Noesen He will make his expected return to PPG Paints Arena tonight when his Sharks play with the Penguins at 7 p.m.

Noesen started the year with an AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre / Scranton, leading the team with 22 points in 22 games. After a series of injuries to the strikers, Pittsburgh signed Noesen with an NHL contract on December 2. He debuted with the Penguins two nights later and scored a goal in his first game. After six games with Pittsburgh, he was exempted on December 18 and claimed by the Sharks the next day.

"It was an unfortunate circumstance for (the Penguins)," Noesen told me after the Sharks' morning skate. "I don't think they expected me to be picked up, but that's the nature of the business."

Noesen's time in the organization was short, but he is grateful for the role of the Penguins in bringing him back to the NHL.

"It was good to be loved here," he said. "It gave me the opportunity to return to the NHL. I thank you for everything you did to recover."

Noesen made another good first impression when he joined the Sharks, scoring in his first game with the team:

I got the first goal with the new team quickly! @stefannoesen | #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/zckbbXLHU8

– San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) December 22, 2019

That has been his only point in his first five games with San Jose, but the head coach Bob boughner He has liked what he has seen of Noesen so far. Noesen has mainly played a fourth-line role since joining the Sharks, but in the middle of his last game, Noesen was promoted to the top line of the Sharks with Thomas Hertl Y Logan Couture.

"Noesen is a guy who can make plays," Boughner said. "He has patience with the records, he doesn't throw them away. He's a guy you can put on different lines, and I think he can complement the offense. I like the energy he's playing with (the fourth line) on the right now, but I can see even tonight at times that put it on different lines. "

Noesen's NHL race has spanned 170 games during periods with the Ducks, Devils, Penguins and now Sharks. He played 145 of those games with the Devils, where he spent the last two and a half seasons before joining Wilkes-Barre. Looking back at the NHL Noesen statistics, the team with which he performed consistently best with the Devils was the Penguins, against whom he recorded three goals and three assists in six games, including a winning goal on February 27, 2018 .

"They were one of my favorite teams to play, honestly," Noesen said. he told me at the beginning of the season. "I don't know if it was the way they play and the way I play, it was a kind of plague against them every time at home."

Noesen looks forward to another great performance against the Penguins, and also catching up with some friends.

"The penguins are a team that I've always played well with," he said. "Especially in Jersey, we had some pretty good battles. And I still have some good friends there, I keep in touch with them. It's only been two weeks, so you really can't lose touch with people so fast." I laughed. "It's fun. Going back to where you were is always fun."

Noesen is still acclimating to his new home, his third this season, but there is definitely a part of his return to the west that he is already enjoying.

"You wake up in the morning and the 10 o'clock football is on," he laughed. "That's the best part."

MORE OF THE SKATE

• The penguins did not skate this morning. The Shark skate was optional, so we won't see the lines until tonight.

• Aaron Dell It will start on the net for sharks.

