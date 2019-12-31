Steep cliffs, thick jungle in the way as U.S. officials investigate the crash of the Hawaii helicopter – National

Loading...

The remote and rugged terrain on the Hawaiian island of Kauai, where a helicopter crashed and killed all seven people on board, could make it difficult or even impossible to find the cause of the wreck.

The federal investigators who arrived on Sunday call the inaccessible area with the steep cliffs and thick jungle roofs one of the most difficult crash sites they have ever seen.

CONTINUE READING:

The fatal crash of a Hawaii helicopter raises questions about safety and oversight



According to Eric Weiss, spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board, one of the first challenges was getting a team to the actual location.

"The logistics at this location are a big challenge even for NTSB standards," said Weiss. "I cannot exaggerate the difficulty of the terrain."

Before the helicopter crashed on a mountain on Thursday, it was supposed to tour the rugged Na Pali coast, the picturesque and remote north coast of Kauai, which was seen in the film "Jurassic Park".

The story continues under the advertisement

The helicopter apparently hit a cliff before falling about two kilometers inland, said Kauai Fire Battalion chief Solomon Konoho, the star advertiser in Honolulu.

1:11

No signs of survivors of a Hawaii helicopter crash, officials say

No signs of survivors of a Hawaii helicopter crash, officials say

The investigative team from Alaska and the U.S. state of Washington planned to fly a helicopter over the crash site on Monday and then work out a plan for how to bring people to the region, Weiss said.

Sometimes it was impossible for investigators to reach wrecks.

The NTSB could not determine why an Alaska observation plane crashed into a mountain in Denali National Park in 2018, killing a pilot and four passengers from Poland because it could not reach the wreck. The plane crashed on an almost vertical mountain slope covered with snow and ice and was later buried when a glacier broke.

In Hawaii, the U.S. federal investigators started their work remotely, even if they can't reach the Kauai site, Weiss said. This also includes examining the rapidly changing weather at the time of the crash.

CONTINUE READING:

Remains of 6 people found after the Hawaii helicopter crashed



The National Weather Service meteorologist, Gavin Shigesato, said the agency did not release information on Kauai's weather conditions on Thursday.

"We will withhold any comments at this time so that the NTSB can conduct its investigation," he said. "Not many observations can be made in this mountainous terrain, but we leave that to the NTSB incident report."

The story continues under the advertisement

The inaccessibility of the site could also hinder efforts to move the wreck to another location for inspection.

"I don't know if that will be possible in this case," said Weiss.

1:12

According to the authorities, 6 bodies in Hawaii have recovered from a crashed helicopter

According to the authorities, 6 bodies in Hawaii have recovered from a crashed helicopter

Six people from two different families and a pilot were on the flight. Police said the flight manifest listed the pilot as Paul Matero, 69, from Wailua, Hawaii. Two of the passengers were 47-year-old Amy Gannon and 13-year-old Jocelyn Gannon from Wisconsin.

The four other passengers, including two girls aged 10 and 13, came from Switzerland, officials said.

For this reason, the publication of their names has been delayed, said Coco Zickos, a spokeswoman for the Kauai district. She said officials expect the names to be released as soon as they are ready to notify relatives.

Experts say the topography and weather on Kauai pose unique challenges for pilots and it would be difficult to make an emergency landing anywhere. Hawaii's U.S. representative Ed Case said more needs to be done to ensure the safety of tour helicopters and small aircraft.

CONTINUE READING:

Hawaiian accused of "extreme cyberstalking", 500 workers sent to Utah



The helicopter company Safari Helicopters has carried out eleven enforcement measures since 1994, the Federal Aviation Administration said. The violations concerned drug and alcohol tests as well as the shipment of dangerous goods.

The story continues under the advertisement

"We all ended with warnings or letters of amendment that are at the bottom of the enforcement scale," said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

Four incidents involving safari helicopters have been recorded in the FAA records since 2001.

The company contacted the coast guard on Thursday evening after the tour had not returned as planned. A search began, but steep terrain, poor visibility, rough seas, and rain made the effort difficult.

The company's owner, Preston Myers, said in a statement that Matero has 12 years of experience in Kauai and is an "experienced member of our team".

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

(tagsToTranslate) Hawaii (t) Hawaii Helicopter Crash (t) Hawaii NTSB (t) Hawaii NYSB (t) Hawaii Tour Helicopter Crash (t) Kauai (t) Na Pali Coast Crash (t) World