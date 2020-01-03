Steelers T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick named for the Pro Football Talk 2019 All-Pro team

Loading...

T.J. Watt Y Minkah Fitzpatrick He anchored a 2019 Steelers defense that ranked in the top five in the NFL in all areas.

The Steelers finished fifth in yards per game allowed (304.1), fifth in points per game allowed (18.9), first in catches (54), second in interceptions (20) and second in forced loose balls (22), either for a differential Rotating over eight despite a horrible quarterback game (multiple sets of four interceptions, anyone?) in the final stretch.

Now, Pro Football Talk (PFT) is rewarding the game of Watt and Fitzpatrick with a small end-of-season hardware, since both have been named to the PFT All-Pro 2019 team.

Unlike the official Associated Press All-Pro teams, PFT simply gathers a team of the best players from across the NFL for their end of the year project. Other notable selections include the Ravens quarterback (and probably the NFL MVP) Lamar Jackson, Christian McCaffrey (who became the third player in NFL history to record 1,000 yards on the ground and 1,000 receiving yards in the same season) and the Saints' wide receiver Michael Thomas, which set an NFL record with 149 receptions.

Watt and Fitzpatrick certainly earned their place among the NFL elite this season. Watt could well be named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, although the Steelers who lose the playoffs ultimately hurt their chances there. Still, Watt's numbers and their impact are there, one point. I have held even before the end of its 2019 stellar campaign.

Watt tied fourth with 14.5 catches, tied first with eight forced loose balls, tied second with four loose ball recoveries and added two interceptions, becoming the first Steelers player in the history of the franchise to register consecutive seasons of 13 captures in the process. He was dominant every time he went out to the field. However, Watt is not too worried about the prize:

"No. Not really. I want to win games," he told our top Steelers reporter, Dale Lolley, in mid-December when asked if he paid attention to the Defensive Player of the Year's career.

Fitzpatrick, meanwhile, was acquired before week 3 in a rare mid-season exchange. The Steelers got hooked on Fitzpatrick, a 2020 fourth round pick and a 2021 seventh round pick from the Dolphins in exchange for their 2020 first and fifth round picks and a sixth round pick of 2021.

Steelers fans needed exactly one game to see why Kevin Colbert and the company accepted such a high purchase price. In his first appearance as Steeler, Fitzpatrick counted five tackles (four solo), a quarterback hit, an interception and a forced loose ball, playing 100 percent of the defensive snapshots despite a shortened week to learn a new book of moves and a new system.

"It was difficult at first, but obviously the more you practice and the more repetitions you get, the more comfortable you feel," Fitzpatrick said. was telling me in early November to digest the defensive scheme of the Steelers in the short term. "I'm fine now, but at the beginning, American football, but learning the little differences and the little nuances that are different was a challenge."

Later in the year, Fitzpatrick also did things like this:

MINKAH FITZPATRICK: 96-YARD PICK 6!

In total, Fitzpatrick finished with 68 tackles (43 solo), a tackle for a loss, a quarterback hit, five interceptions, nine defended passes, two forced loose balls, three loose ball recoveries and two touchdowns.

Both Watt and Fitzpatrick were also selected for this year's Pro Bowl, so now the question is: will the official All-Pro selections follow?

